Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards; Sauk's PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Detroit:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gerry McIntyre - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 20%

Torrey Thomas - CABARET - Circle Theatre 15%

Stephen Vaught - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Tibbits 14%

Domonique Glover - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Croswell Opera House 11%

Cory Shorter - GODSPELL - Village Players of Birmingham 9%

Marissa Harrington - SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 9%

Jolene Frankey - HAIR - Circle Theatre 6%

Melissa Cotton Hunter - MAMMA MIA - The Barn Theatre 6%

Melissa Cotton Hunter - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Barn Theatre 5%

Melissa Cotton Hunter - 9 TO 5 - The Barn Theatre 3%

Melissa Cotton Hunter - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Barn Theatre 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meaghan Bryant - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 29%

Sharon Urick - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 18%

Michael A Gravame - GODSPELL - Village Players of Birmingham 8%

Gianna Green - THE GIVER - The Sauk 8%

Savannah Draper - SHE PERSISTED - Farmers Alley Theatre 7%

Melanie Wehrmacher - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Barn Theatre 6%

Mary Copenhagen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare Royal Oak 6%

Rachel Arbaugh - JULIUS CAESAR - Rochester University Theatre 5%

Anthony Paul-Cavaretta - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hope Repertory Theatre 4%

Cheryl Zemke - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Open Book Theatre Company 4%

Melanie Wehrmacher - 9 TO 5 - The Barn Theatre 2%

Melanie Wehrmacher - BEN HUR - The Barn Theatre 1%

Melanie Wehrmacher - DOUBLE 0 69 - The Barn Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Trinity Bird & Kristi Gautsche - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 28%

Dan Cooney - SMOKEY JOES CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 15%

Will Gearring - CABARET - Circle Theatre 11%

Michael A Gravame - GODSPELL - Village Players of Birmingham 8%

Marissa Harrington - SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 8%

Allyson Paris - ONCE - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 7%

Jen Letherer - DISENCHANTED - Croswell Opera House 6%

Domonique Glover - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Croswell Opera House 6%

Mark Waldrop - NOW COMES THE FUN PART - Riverbank Theater 3%

Patrick Hunter - 9 TO 5 - The Barn Theatre 3%

Eric Morris - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Barn Theatre 2%

Brendan Ragotzy - MAMMA MIA - The Barn Theatre 2%

Brendan Ragotzy - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Barn Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Trinity Bird - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 28%

Mari Nunez - STUART LITTLE - The Sauk 12%

Steven Cunningham - MACBETH - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%

Jennifer Wagler - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - The Sauk 9%

Sarah Hawkins Rusk - HAUNTED - Open Book Theatre Company 9%

Marcus D. Johnson - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Hope Summer Rep 8%

Dr. Cathie Parker - THE FOOL'S ERRAND - Rochester University Theatre 8%

Krista Schafer Ewbank - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Open Book Theatre Company 7%

Brendan Ragotzy - A SLIPPERY SLOPE - The Barn Theatre 7%

Brendan Ragotzy - BEN HUR - The Barn Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Trinity Bird - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk 46%

Alan Elias - BELLES - Village Players of Birmingham 12%

K Edmonds - LOVE SPACE - Open Book Theatre Company 11%

Richard Perez - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: RADIO PLAY - Hope Summer Rep 11%

Malina Jo Lyons and Daniel DeRey - DON'T FEED THE SANDWORMS - Mystic Heroes Theatre 8%

Dee Dee Batteast & Thomas Murray - THE CONVICTION OF LADY LORRAINE - Farmers Alley Theatre 8%

Eileen White - BUYER AND CELLAR - Village Players 4%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Trinity Bird - SAUK SHORTS ONLINE - The Sauk 52%

Nick Murhling - THE CONVICTION OF LADY LORRAINE - Farmers Alley Theatre 17%

Alan Elias - BELLES - Village Players of Birmingham 16%

Malina Jo Lyons - DON'T FEED THE SANDWORMS - Mystic Heroes Theatre 15%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jake Jedele - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 14%

Tracy McCullough - THE GIVER - The Sauk 14%

Angela Forant - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 14%

Rachel Oldfield - RUTHLESS! - Riverbank Theatre 9%

Catherine Dreher - HAIR - Circle Theatre 9%

Angela Forant - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 8%

Noel Montales - GODSPELL - Village Players of Birmingham 7%

Harley Miah - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Open Book Theatre 6%

Dave Nelms - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Croswell Opera House 6%

Catherine Marlett Dreher - ONCE - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 5%

Lanny Potts - THE CONVICTION OF LADY LORRAINE - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Harley Miah - HAUNTED - Open Book Theatre Company 3%

Chris O'Meara - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare Royal Oak 2%

Best Musical

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 24%

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 22%

CABERET - Circle Theatre GR 12%

WORKING: THE MUSICAL - Stagecrafters 10%

NUNSENSE 2 - Riverbank Theatre 7%

SHE PERSISTED - Farmers Alley Theatre 7%

ONCE - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 6%

MOANA JR. - Starlight Theater 6%

RUTHLESS! - Riverbank Theatre 4%

NOW COMES THE FUN PART - Riverbank Theater 0%

Best Performer In A Musical

Isaiah Brown - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 20%

Gayle E. Martin - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 11%

J.M. Ethridge - NUNSENSE II - The Riverbank Theatre 7%

Brooke Bruce - CABARET - Circle Theatre 5%

Ryan Bowie - GODSPELL - Village Players of Birmingham 5%

Brooke Jackson - THE FANTASTICKS - Tibbits 4%

Hailie MacKay - HAIR - Circle Theater 3%

Jason Briggs - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 3%

Xavier Sarabia - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Croswell Opera House 3%

Chris Joseph - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 3%

EJ Taylor - SHE PERSISTED - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Karly Paige Im - SHE PERSISTED - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Jaelyn Raiford - CABARET - Circle Theatre 3%

Bryana Hall - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 2%

Max Gonzalez - THE FANTASTICKS - Tibbits 2%

Rin Tarsey Jandernoa - ONCE - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

AnnaLee Higgins - RUTHLESS! - Riverbank Theatre 2%

Phoebe Dawson - HAIR - Circle Theatre 2%

Alyssa Zamora - SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Hope Riesterer - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Hope Summer Rep 1%

Melissa Cotton Hunter - 9 TO 5 - The Barn Theatre 1%

Penelope Alex - MAMMA MIA - The Barn Theatre 1%

Reilly Wright - RUTHLESS! - Riverbank Theatre 1%

Aubrey McCurdy - SPONGE BOB THE MUSICAL - In the Mitten 1%

Lauren DePorre - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Croswell Opera House 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Shayne Beasley-Young - PUFFS: OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Pinckney Players Theatre Group 22%

Tiffany Thatcher - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 11%

Noah Honeywell - THE GIVER - The Sauk 9%

Jacob Gray - STUART LITTLE - The Sauk 8%

Kryssy Becker - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Open Book Theatre Company 6%

Craig Ester - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare Royal Oak 5%

Paul Kerr - ON GOLDEN POND - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Anne Conners - THE CEMETERY CLUB - The Sauk 4%

Brian Marable - THURGOOD - Detroit Public Theatre 4%

Keith Kalinowski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare Royal Oak 3%

Andrew Livernoos - MACBETH - Pontiac theater IV 2%

Jessica Nichols - JULIUS CAESAR - Rochester University Theatre 2%

Charlie King - DOUBLE 0 69 - The Barn Theatre 2%

Patrick Hunter - BEN HUR - The Barn Theatre 2%

Rebekah Graham - JULIUS CAESAR - Rochester University Theatre 2%

Alysia Kolascz - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Open Book Theatre Company 2%

Jaclynn Cherry - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare Royal Oak 2%

Margaret Alger - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare Royal Oak 2%

Psacoya Guinn - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Hope Summer Rep 2%

Lenny Banovez - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Hope Summer Rep 1%

Joe Pehrson - A SLIPPERY SLOPE - The Barn Theatre 1%

Joshua Brown - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Open Book Theatre Company 1%

Patrick Hunter - A SLIPPERY SLOPE - The Barn Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Eric Gutman - FROM BROADWAY TO OBSCURITY - Detroit Public Theatre (WTVS) 30%

Jason Briggs - A NEW BRAIN - Theatre Nova 16%

Richard Payton - A NEW BRAIN - The Ringwald/Theatre Nova 16%

Allie Grace - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 8%

Arielle Crosby - A NEW BRAIN - Theatre Nova 8%

Diane Hill - A NEW BRAIN - Theatre Nova 7%

Rachael Cell - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 7%

Jason Koch - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 6%

Denene Mulay Koch - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Andy Anderson - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk 41%

Tania Velinsky - BELLES - Village Players of Birmingham 9%

Alyssa Van Gorder - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE RADIO PLAY - Hope Summer Rep 7%

Daniel DeRey - DON'T FEED THE SANDWORMS - Mystic Heroes Theatre 7%

Dwandra Nickole Lampkin - THE CONVICTION OF LADY LORRAINE - Farmers Alley Theatre 7%

Julia Garlotte - MAKING NEW FRIENDS DURING THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - Open Book Theatre Company 6%

Jeremy Kucharek - LOVE SPACE - Open Book Theatre Company 6%

Sara Gunn - DON'T FEED THE SANDWORMS - Mystic Heroes Theatre 6%

Assata Haki - WHAT MATTERS - Open Book Theatre 5%

Andrew Garrett - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Summer Rep 3%

Russell Boyle - BUYER AND CELLAR - Village Players 2%

Devri Chism - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Summer Rep 2%

Best Play

APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 22%

YOU TALK WHITE - Open Book Theatre Company 15%

THE CEMETERY CLUB - The Sauk 11%

FLINT MURAL PLAYS - Flint Repertory Theatre 10%

A SLIPPERY SLOPE - The Barn Theatre 10%

THE FOOL'S ERRAND - Rochester University Theatre 8%

THIS RANDOM WORLD - Open Book Theatre 8%

HAUNTED - Open Book Theatre Company 7%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Hope Summer Rep 5%

BEN HUR - The Barn Theatre 4%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 26%

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 16%

ONCE - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 9%

WORKING: THE MUSICAL - Stagecrafters 7%

SHE PERSISTED - Farmers Alley Theatre 7%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Ridgedale Players 5%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Barn Theatre 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Croswell Opera House 5%

THIS RANDOM WORLD - Open Book Theatre 5%

DISENCHANTED - Croswell Opera House 4%

NOW COMES THE FUN PART: LIFE BEGINS AT 50 - Riverbank Theatre 4%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Hope Summer Rep 3%

HAUNTED - Open Book Theatre Company 2%

9 TO 5 - The Barn Theatre 2%

BEN HUR - The Barn Theatre 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Trinity Bird - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 38%

Sarah Tanner - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 22%

Dave Nelms - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Croswell Opera House 12%

Stephanie Baugher/Bradley Byrne - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Open Book Theatre 11%

Leo Babcock - GODSPELL - Village Players of Birmingham 9%

Maggie Nelson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hope Summer Rep 9%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bruce Crews - THE GIVER - The Sauk 30%

Christopher Goosman - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 16%

Samuel Johnson - ONCE - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 13%

Chris Goosman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Croswell Opera House 12%

Tony Mitchell - SHE PERSISTED - Farmers Alley Theatre 8%

Sarah Hawkins Rusk - HAUNTED - Open Book Theatre Company 8%

Jarod Clark - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare Royal Oak 6%

Krista Schafer Ewbank - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Open Book Theatre Company 6%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

CHRISTMAS CABARET - The Ringwald Theatre 58%

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Farmers Alley Theatre 29%

BY REQUEST - Farmers Alley Theatre 14%

Best Streaming Musical

DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre 38%

FROM BROADWAY TO OBSCURITY - Detroit Public Theatre (on WTVS) 29%

A NEW BRAIN - The Ringwald/Theatre Nova 23%

SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 10%

Best Streaming Play

YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk 44%

FLINT MURAL PLAYS - Flint Repertory Theatre 12%

LOVE SPACE - Open Book Theatre Company 9%

THE CONVICTION OF LADY LORRAINE - Farmers Alley Theatre 8%

DON'T FEED THE SANDWORMS - Mystic Heroes Theatre 7%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Hope Summer Rep 7%

BUYER AND CELLAR - Village Players 5%

WHAT MATTERS - Open Book Theatre Company 4%

MAKING NEW FRIENDS DURING THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - Open Book Theatre Company 3%

HOME LESS - Open Book Theatre Company 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mary Magyari - DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre 24%

N'Jeri Nicholson - DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre 11%

Esther Yokell - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 10%

Carrie Meusling - NUNSENSE 2 - Riverbank Theatre 5%

Dan Johnson - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 5%

Tim Brayman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 5%

Travis Blatchley - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Sauk 4%

Sarah B. Stevens - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 4%

Stephen Vaught/ The Mute - THE FANTASTICKS - Tibbits 4%

Amara Grajewski - HAIR - Circle Theatre 3%

Kobe Brown - CABARET - Circle Theatre 3%

Nicholas Biddle - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Barn Theatre 3%

Karly Paige Im - SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Shannon Lafrate - WORKING: THE MUSICAL - Stagecrafters 2%

Christopher Stack - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Sophia Vangessel - CABARET - Circle Theatre 2%

Khadijah Brown - SHE PERSISTED - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Stephen Huseby - ONCE - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 1%

Mary Rademacher Reed - CABARET - Circle Theatre 1%

Michael Davis Arnold - HAIR - Circle Theatre 1%

Chloe Davis - SHE PERSISTED - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Eva Switek - CABARET - Circle Theatre 1%

Kaeleb Cogswell - HAIR - Circle Theatre 1%

AJ Howard - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Croswell Opera House 1%

John Jay Espino - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Barn Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jacob Gray - APPROACHING ZANZIBAR - The Sauk 23%

George North - STUART LITTLE - The Sauk 13%

Chip DuFord - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hope Summer Rep 9%

Lindel Salow - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Open Book Theatre 8%

Naomi Black - MACBETH - Pontiac theater iv 7%

Dryden Zurawski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shakespeare Royal Oak 6%

McKindley Shaw - MACBETH - Pontiac theater IV 6%

Karen Brody - MACBETH - Pontiac theater iv 4%

Malina Jo Lyons - JULIUS CAESAR - Rochester University Theatre 4%

Melissa Cotton Hunter - BEN HUR - The Barn Theatre 4%

Charlie King - BEN HUR - The Barn Theatre 4%

Mary Gaber - MACBETH - Pontiac Theater IV 4%

Meg Devine - JULIUS CAESAR - Rochester University Theatre 3%

Melanie Wehrmacher - A SLIPPERY SLOPE - The Barn Theatre 3%

Merissa Black - MACBETH - Pontiac Theater iv 1%

Marissa Black - MACBETH - Pontiac theater IV 1%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Julianne Howe-Bouwens - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 30%

Jeremy Koch - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 28%

Marcus Jordan - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 28%

Frankie Gonzalez - SOPHIA, OUR BELOVED: A VIRTUAL READING - Farmers Alley Theatre 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Tiffany Thatcher - YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS: A RADIO PLAY - The Sauk 56%

Andy Anderson - SAUK SHORTS ONLINE - The Sauk 16%

Chad Rasor - DON'T FEED THE SANDWORMS - Mystic Heroes Theatre 14%

John DeMerell - DON'T FEED THE SANDWORMS - Mystic Heroes Theatre 8%

Adina VanLoo - DON'T FEED THE SANDWORMS - Mystic Heroes Theatre 6%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Sauk 29%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Circle Theatre 15%

DISENCHANTED - Nicely Theatre 15%

GUYS AND DOLLS - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 11%

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - The Croswell Opera House 8%

THE MUSIC MAN - Circle Theatre 7%

BRIGHT STAR - Farmers Alley Theatre 5%

THE PRODUCERS - Village Players of Birmingham 5%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

MURDER FOR TWO: HOLIDAY EDITION - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING - The Sauk 46%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tipping Point Theatre 17%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Rochester University Theatre 9%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Farmers Alley Theatre 9%

THE WICKHAMS - Open Book Theatre Company 9%

MOONLIGHT AND MAGNOLIAS - Village Players of Birmingham 8%

MARJORIE PRIME - Open Book Theatre 3%