Go Comedy! Presents THE SATNTA OF THE OPERA Now Through December 23

Go Comedy! Improv Theater is excited to present its 11th Original Holiday Revue, The Santa Of The Opera, playing Friday and Saturday nights and select Thursdays through December 23. Tickets ($20) are available now at gocomedy.net.

Performance details including Go Comedy!'s full schedule and health & safety protocols follow below. The Santa Of The Opera Go Comedy! is excited to bring back its annual Original Holiday Revue for the season with The Santa Of The Opera.

When 8-year-old Tony isn't allowed to play Santa in his school's Christmas play, he vows to bring about a disaster beyond any of the student's and teacher's imaginations. What follows is not only the hilarious journey of the school's Christmas play, but also a comedic look at everything from the North Pole to Ford Field.

The Santa Of The Opera is written by and features Alex Bergmans, Erik Heilner, Anna Imesch Reid, Daniel Jackson, Doug Kolbicz, and Cari Sue Murphy, directed by Tommy LeRoy with Stage Manager Peter Jacokes.

Performances run Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm with additional performances on Thursdays, December 16 and 23 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($20) are on sale now at www.gocomedy.net.