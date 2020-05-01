Enter Stage Right Presents a Livestream of THE JUNGLE BOOK

Enter Stage Right presents Joseph Robinette's "The Jungle Book", produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois. The show is directed by Regina Spain.

The Jungle Book will be presented on May 9th at 7pm.

This is a free live streaming event, the link to the event can be found at: www.enterstageright.org

Interspersed with Mowgli's tale is the equally intriguing story of a young Rudyard Kipling, who is sent from his home in Bombay to a British boarding school where he encounters his own "jungle," including people-both good and otherwise-who parallel many of the animal characters he created. Filled with excitement and humor, the play highlights the struggle of good versus evil, the worth of friendship, and the importance of loyalty and other values required for surviving the "law of the jungle." While the very young audiences will delight in the portrayal of the animals and the fast paced action, older children will be fascinated by the character relations and the story itself, as well as the unique introduction to the author.

Company:

Kipling/ Mowgli - Hannah Weigand

Fielding/ Sher Khan - Marisa Spain

Hanley/ Tabaqui - Maddie Ringvelski

a??Price/ Akela - Michael McCartan

Chaplain Willies/ Bagheera - Chris Johnson

Professor Crofts/ Baloo - Jake Buckley

Mother Wolf/ Enseble - Jamie Leslie

Massua/ Rann/ Ensemble - Emilee Lillian Caughel

Kaa/ Ensemble - Cortney Roles

a??Hathi/ Ensemble - Billy McGill

Dari/ Ensemble - Grace Marrs

Young Mowgli/ Ensemble - Chloe Julio





