CINDERELLA and More Announced for Muskegon Civic Theatre Season 38

It's a season of possibilities at Muskegon Civic Theatre!

Starting this fall, MCT will stage six regular mainstage productions in the downtown Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western: Sept. 10 and 11, is "Seussical, Jr." which will be performed by The Penguin Project of Muskegon Civic Theatre, a theatre program offering performance opportunities for differently-abled young people.

"Return to the Forbidden Planet" (Oct. 7-22), Shakespeare's forgotten rock 'n' roll masterpiece, blasts off on the Beardsley Stage with its 50s and 60s score, B-movie atmosphere, iambic pentameter, and roller-skating robot. Get your holiday cheer on with the hilarious, madcap comedy "Inspecting Carol" (Nov. 18-Dec. 4).

Presented in black-box format is Janet Langhart Cohen's one-act play "Anne & Emmett" (Jan 13-21, 2023), an imaginary conversation between Anne Frank and Emmett Till. In February, they will present a murder mystery with a twist in "Miss Holmes" (Feb. 10-25, 2023) written by Muskegon native Christopher Walsh. They end their season of possibilities with the classic, Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" (May 4-7, 2023).

Season ticket packages are available now and vary in price from $90 - $130 on the MCT website: www.muskegoncivictheatre.org.

MCT is committed to creating an inclusive and diverse environment and is actively directors, music directors, choreographers, and stage managers; designers for scenic, lighting, sound, costume, and makeup; and people for properties, set dressing, and scenic painting of all races, lifestyles, and backgrounds. Interested persons should email a letter of interest to Kirk Wahamaki, MCT's artistic director, at kwahamaki@muskegoncivictheatre.org. Audition dates are available on MCT's social media pages and website calendar.