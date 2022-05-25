Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CINDERELLA and More Announced for Muskegon Civic Theatre Season 38

The season also includes Seussical Jr., Return to Forbidden Planet, Inspecting Carol, and Andy & Emmett.

May. 25, 2022  

It's a season of possibilities at Muskegon Civic Theatre!

Starting this fall, MCT will stage six regular mainstage productions in the downtown Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western: Sept. 10 and 11, is "Seussical, Jr." which will be performed by The Penguin Project of Muskegon Civic Theatre, a theatre program offering performance opportunities for differently-abled young people.

"Return to the Forbidden Planet" (Oct. 7-22), Shakespeare's forgotten rock 'n' roll masterpiece, blasts off on the Beardsley Stage with its 50s and 60s score, B-movie atmosphere, iambic pentameter, and roller-skating robot. Get your holiday cheer on with the hilarious, madcap comedy "Inspecting Carol" (Nov. 18-Dec. 4).

Presented in black-box format is Janet Langhart Cohen's one-act play "Anne & Emmett" (Jan 13-21, 2023), an imaginary conversation between Anne Frank and Emmett Till. In February, they will present a murder mystery with a twist in "Miss Holmes" (Feb. 10-25, 2023) written by Muskegon native Christopher Walsh. They end their season of possibilities with the classic, Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" (May 4-7, 2023).

Season ticket packages are available now and vary in price from $90 - $130 on the MCT website: www.muskegoncivictheatre.org.

MCT is committed to creating an inclusive and diverse environment and is actively directors, music directors, choreographers, and stage managers; designers for scenic, lighting, sound, costume, and makeup; and people for properties, set dressing, and scenic painting of all races, lifestyles, and backgrounds. Interested persons should email a letter of interest to Kirk Wahamaki, MCT's artistic director, at kwahamaki@muskegoncivictheatre.org. Audition dates are available on MCT's social media pages and website calendar.





