BWW Review: DEREK HOUGH - LIVE! ON TOUR at The Fox Theatre was Exactly Like He Described - Epic! Photos Inside!

Derek Hough

Derek Hough wowed Detroit audiences with his first solo tour on Tuesday, April 30th at the Fox Theatre. The moment the Derek Hough - Live! the Tour began, it was a non-stop, high-octane show that had the crowd cheering and filled with excitement over the eight dancers and a live band on the stage. Before arriving to the Motor City, Derek gave an interview to BroadwayWorld Detroit (click here to read it!) and was asked to describe his show in five words, but he could only narrow it down to six with the answer of "fun, energetic, funny, exciting, passionate, and epic!" He was exactly right to use those six words as they were the perfect way to describe the night that the city of the Detroit had with the Derek Hough - Live! the Tour.

The entire night was FUN and that was because both the audience and the performers were equally enjoying their time being in the same space with one another for a couple hours. "You know what's bad is always available, but so is what's

good. We want to celebrate what's good. We want to have a great time; we want to just get people dancing; get people singing; get people moving," said Derek in his preview interview and they did exactly that, which brings me to ENERGETIC. Whoa! Sweat-faced emoji, pass me a fan and a bottled-water, please! These eight dancers can dance! "These are some of the best dancers that I have ever seen," he said, "They are extraordinary! So talented!" Never. Ever. Doubt Derek Hough again. The energy it takes to dance in his tour was outstanding and so much work as it is just one routine after another with tricks and these dancers perform each one with such ease and grace. It's awe-inspiring and to quote my friend when we were leaving, "if I just pack up my life and move to L.A. to become a dancer, you know why."

There is a reason so many people are fans of Derek, he's talented in many ways, but his comedic talents really shined during this. It was a FUNNY show. This was not a comedy by any means, it was definitely a dance show, but it puts a smile on your face and he knew the right spots to make you laugh as

he is a well-rounded entertainer. Derek Hough - Live! the Tour was an EXCITING show. "We really push the limits," he said. Yes, they really did. The vast number of genres and dances that they tackle in the short amount of time when they were on stage was incredible. Plus, the complex routines that they achieve were amazing to watch. Everyone in the theatre was PASSIONATE and it was a wonderful place to be. The dancers on stage were passionate and it makes their performance so much better because of their passion. It will be hard to come across a more passionate audience that were loving the performers throughout an entire show. The amount of passion being given and reciprocated makes for an EPIC experience on and off the stage. The show, itself, was epic enough to stand on its own, but mixed with the passion of the performers and the crowd, it turns into an epic night that was astonishing and anyone in attendance will never ever forget!

Derek Hough - Live! the Tour was a special one-night only appearance on Tuesday, April 30th at the Fox Theatre. The rest of the Derek Hough - Live! the Tour dates can be found at www.derekhough.com. For more information on upcoming events at The Fox, visit www.313presents.com.

Connect Derek Hough on Twitter at @derekhough, on Instagram @derekhough, on Facebook at facebook.com/DerekHough, and www.derekhough.com.

Connect with The Fox Theatre on Twitter at @FoxTheatreDet, on Instagram at @thefoxtheatredetroit, and on Facebook at facebook.com/FoxTheatreDetroit. #TheFox

Connect with 313 Presents on Twitter at @313Presents and on Facebook at facebook.com/313Presents.





