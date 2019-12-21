BWW Previews: Comedy Filled JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY! TOUR Comes to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids

Jeff Dunham and Peanut

Comedian Jeff Dunham is currently making his way across North American and Canada on his Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?" Tour. The tour will be coming to Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday, December 30th and bringing some friends along for the ride! You can expect Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist coming along on this comedy-filled tour that promises to be full of many laughs. Brand new to this tour is a new guest, Larry, who is the President's personal advisor and he gives his hilarious take on what it's like to work at the White House. I don't want to make any predictions on where this could go, but in today's ever tense political climate in DC, this could go from something such as a boarder wall, to the tense political squabbles of Impeachment, to the recent events this past year of suicide bomber, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who is similar to Achmed and may have "known" him in a previous life.

Jeff Dunham and Walter

A Texas native, after graduating from Baylor University, Dunham moved to Los Angeles and soon became a sensation on the national comedy club circuit. He later conquered the comedy world by becoming a multi-platinum selling DVD artist and achieving record-breaking ratings on both cable and network TV. His 2015 stand-up special, Unhinged in Hollywood, debuted on NBC Primetime and ranked as the time period's top non-sports program on the Big 4 in every key measure. The special was re-broadcast on Comedy Central and was the top rated special of the year for the entire network. Dunham's previous stand-up specials, Arguing with Myself, Spark of Insanity, A Very Special Christmas, Controlled Chaos, Minding the Monsters, and All Over the Map, have garnered record-breaking numbers by either claiming most-watched or highest-rated on Comedy Central.

Jeff Dunham and Bubba J.

Dunham has made many cameo appearances across television and film, from the Emmy Award-winning comedy series 30 Rock, Angie Tribeca, and Dinner for Schmucks, starring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd. His autobiography, All By My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed and Me, was on the New York Times Best Seller list three weeks in a row. Dunham has also been awarded Billboard's Top Comedy Tour for three years based on box office sales.

Adding to an amazing list of recent accomplishments, Dunham's contribution to the world of show business and comedy was recognized in 2017 when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, commemorating over two decades of superstardom.

In addition, Jeff just released his next Netflix Original Stand-up Special, Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself, taped following the success of 2017's Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster. The new show is Dunham's second special for Netflix Originals and the ninth in his impressive string of record-breaking stand up television events.

This show promises to be a laugh full of the pure comedy and ventriloquism that Jeff is known for and you can see in all of his previous work. Even for people who are heading to the show and seeing this style of entertainment for the first time, you will find yourself charmed and entertained as each of the different characters interact seamlessly on stage with him. For fans, this will be a show you will not want to miss. With the show being right after Christmas, what a better gift for the Jeff Dunham fan in your life!

Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? Tour happens on Monday, December 30th, at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. For tickets, visit: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/08005733CE285991.

Connect with Jeff Dunham on Twitter at @JeffDunham, on Facebook at facebook.com/JeffDunham, on Instagram at @jeffdunham, and www.jeffdunham.com.





