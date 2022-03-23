BWW Interview: Director Greg Grobis Talks About the Kooky THE ADDAMS FAMILY Musical at Detroit Mercy Theatre Company!

The Addams Family will be the first musical since the pandemic for the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company in Detroit. The 90-minute dramatic concert version of the show will run from March 31st through April 10th at The Marlene Ball Theatre. "Love. Laughter. All-American Family. Secrets," responded director Greg Grobis when asked to describe the show in five words. BroadwayWorld Detroit had a few moments to speak with the director about the kooky family America loves, and the musical Detroit audiences should not miss. Check it out below!

Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and your theatre career as an introduction?

Greg Grobis (he/him/his): I am the department of performing arts chair, managing director of the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company (DMTC), and an associate professor of theatre at the University of Detroit Mercy. I teach Introduction to the Theatre, Fundamentals of Acting, Acting II, Music of the Theatre, Theatre for Social Change, Principles of Arts Management, Performing Arts in New York City and Los Angeles, and other courses. At Detroit Mercy, I serve on the Women's and Gender Studies Program steering committee and am a member of the executive committee of the McNichols Faculty Assembly.

In addition to teaching, I direct and act inside the DMTC while mentoring students majoring in theatre at Detroit Mercy. Since graduate school, I have managed over 125 theatre productions at Detroit Mercy and other professional theatres throughout the United States. Directing credits include Regional: Evil Dead: The Musical produced by Sweat Equity/313 Presents at the Detroit City Theatre (received 2020 Wilde Award for best-supporting actress in a musical), The Whale produced by DMTC and Ringwald Theatre (2016 Wilde Award for best actor in a play). DTMC directing credits include: You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Young Frankenstein, Avenue Q, This is How It Goes, Anatomy of Gray, Cabaret, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

As a musician, I worked at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak, Michigan, for 16 years serving as the tenor section leader of the parish choir. I also serve on the Detroit Children's Theatre board of directors and am an elite cyclist fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Michigan. I joined Detroit Mercy in 2008.

How would you describe The Addams Family Musical in your own words?

The Addams Family musical is about the all-American family, The Addams Family. When a secret pulls the family apart, they rely on their family bond to bring them back together. All of the classic characters appear on stage in this heartwarming story of family, friendship, and love.

What has been the best part about directing the show?

Working with students as they explore these kooky characters has been a true joy. It's been two years since we attempted to produce a musical; we were weeks away from opening the musical You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, in 2020 when it was canceled due to the pandemic. There is something special about musical theatre when an actor combines all of the skills they are developing to showcase the character they are performing. There have been numerous times where the cast has been in tears by the cathartic experiences from the performances in the rehearsal hall. These experiences are what theatre education is all about. Transferring these experiences to the stage for our audiences is a step I know our students will thrive in.

What has been the most challenging part of directing the show?

Pandemic-related challenges remain incredibly difficult, but we are working closely as a team to mount this show. Due to the spike in cases in early 2022, we decided to switch our production to the "Dramatic Concert Version" of the show. This is an approved 90-minute version that leans into more of a concert version that allows for social distancing and other safety measures. Now that the pandemic has lessened its grip, we are balancing this dramatic concert version and leaning toward a more traditional musical approach, but this is a challenge with the 90-minute version of the show.

I believe audiences will appreciate our work in creating this project. Most importantly, will love seeing our students and professional guest artists back on stage and doing what we do best... live theatre. No matter the form, it's such a relief to be back in the rehearsal hall and working for our opening night to be a success.

What song gets stuck in your head the most often?

"One Normal Night!" I am constantly singing this in my head.

Do you have a favorite moment (that isn't a spoiler) in the show?

Hmmmm.... :-)

What makes this show unique?

Our production is a shortened 90-minute dramatic concert version of the much longer The Addams Family musical. I think the audience will appreciate this version and the zany speed at which it will go by. We are pulling out some fun surprises that I know the audience will enjoy.

This musical is exactly what we need right now. A chance to laugh appreciate our wild and crazy families while finding a deeper meaning of how we can love each other.

Why will long-time fans of The Addams Family love this?

Snap. Snap. They will love it. Any true fan will relish in any production of the show. Knowing that this is a learning tool for our students to blossom and grow only heightens the experience. We have a group of really talented students who are so excited to perform in this show. They capture the true essence of the characters, which is critical for the fans to fall in love with this show all over again.

And what does this show offer to people who might not be familiar with the kooky family?

What family is not kooky to some degree? People new to the musical will be able to see themselves and their loved ones on stage in these outlandish characters. That's what is unique about The Addams Family. They truly are the all-American family in which everyone can connect with them. Add some theatre magic and singing, and I believe this show truly is for the whole family.

Which one of the Addams do you most relate to?

I'm afraid to answer! I see myself in most of the characters. I'm sure my students will say one character specifically... but honestly, I see myself as a combination between Grandma, Gomez, and Fester.

Why is The Addams Family Musical a great night out for Michigan theatre fans?

Come back to the theatre and laugh a little! Michigan Theatre fans will enjoy seeing our talented students perform in this kooky musical. Seeing the students perform and being able to support them as they are developing their creative future is a perk of attending a university theatre program. You will literally see the stars of tomorrow on stage. On top of this, The Addams Family musical reminds us of what is important... family.

The Addams Family runs from March 31st to April 10th at the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company in Detroit. For more information or tickets, visit www.DetroitMercyArts.com.

Connect with the University of Detroit Mercy

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Website | Youtube