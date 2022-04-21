Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Announces Open Call For Directors

The Department of Performing Arts and the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company invites submissions for theatre directors to apply to work on projects and productions for its 2022-2023 season and beyond.

The Detroit Mercy Theatre Company is a collective of artists composed of faculty, staff, guest artists and students producing gritty and relevant theatre. Producing theatre for 145 years, it serves as a training ground for University of Detroit Mercy theatre majors to develop the intellectual, ethical and practical skills for a creative future.

The Detroit Mercy Theatre Company's 52nd season will be produced at the Marlene Boll Theatre in downtown Detroit and feature three productions: the Michigan premiere of Airness by Chelsea Marcantel October 28-November 6, 2022, Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill based on the novel by Jane Austen February 10-26, and Unheard Voices, a devised work by the students of the Theatre for Social Change class, which will run April 20-23. In addition to the main stage, the DMTC's TheatreLab is a Second Stage artistic and collaborative laboratory that features master classes, workshops, student projects and staged readings in a virtual, recorded or live setting.

At this time, the DMTC is seeking a director available September 1-November 6, 2022 for the production of Airness, as well as directors interested in working on future projects. Ideal candidates will be available to mentor student actors of varying skill level, display flexibility, be skilled in clear communication, and have the ability to collaborate with student and professional guest artists alike. Previous experience in theatrical higher education is a plus.

Those interested in applying should submit no later than May 6th to be considered for the 22-23 season. To be considered for future seasons, resumes will be accepted on an ongoing basis.

Submission should include:

a resume/CV which includes 2-3 references

a cover letter that speaks to your directing philosophy and style/type of project you prefer

You may choose to also include photos, video links, or a website that gives an idea of your previous work.

The stipend for directors for the 2022-2023 ranges from $200-3000 based on experience and size of project. Submissions can be emailed to theatre@udmercy.edu. Questions can be directed to Greg Grobis at grobisgj@udmercy.edu.

The University of Detroit Mercy's policy requires that everyone working for the DMTC be vaccinated against COVID-19. Proof will be required before any contracts are offered. University of Detroit Mercy, as an Equal Opportunity Employer, abides by all applicable provisions of federal, state and local laws. Detroit Mercy does not discriminate in its employment policies and practices on the basis of race, color, religion (except where religion is a Bona Fide Occupational Qualification for the job), national origin or ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability, marital status, veteran status or any other classification protected by applicable law.