Review: KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Des Moines Performing Arts

February is going to be an exciting month for Des Moines Performing Arts, as not one, but two Tony Award winners for best musical make their debut on the Civic Center stage. They are opening the month with a week-long run of the 2023 winner for Best Musical, "Kimberly Akimbo." If the lead-up activities, like turning their stage into a 90's dance club and a roller skating night, are any indication of how great this show is, then Des Moines Audiences are in for a treat.

"Kimberly Akimbo" tells the story of a teenager named Kimberly Levaco. She suffers from a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. The show starts with her and a group of teenagers at an ice skating rink. Kimberly starts chatting with Seth, the tuba-playing teenager who runs the ice skating rink. A relationship sparks between them. One evening, when her parents are fighting, Kimberly writes a letter to the Make-A-Wish Foundation asking for a treehouse. After agreeing to work on a science project with Seth, one of the teens in her group, he makes an anagram of her name, and Kimberly realizes she likes him. To find out what happens, you'll have to see the show.

Part of the fun of seeing a new show is not knowing what to expect going in. I didn't go in completely blind, as I had listened to the 2023 cast recording. While the music by Jeanine Tesori and the lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire were delightful to listen to, I had no clue what I was in for. The show's book by David Lindsay-Abaire made this one of the funniest musicals I had seen in a long time, which is surprising for a show about the main character facing a disease.

Watching the show, one thing that drew me in was David Zinn's imaginative set. The way they were able to transition from a skating rink to Kimberly's house to her school blew me away. I found myself watching whenever transitions happened. The thing I enjoyed the most was seeing the floor double as both an ice rink and a stage.

"Kimberly Akimbo" delivered some fantastic performances, and narrowing down which to talk about here is tough. I want to talk about Regene Seven Odon, who was filling in as the understudy for Seth that night and did a fantastic job. I heard several audience members talking about how they wouldn't have known he was the understudy if they hadn't read the callboard.

Delivering one of the funniest performances I've seen recently on the Civic Center stage recently, Emily Koch in the role of Kimberly's Aunt Debra. The moment the audience meets her in Kimberly's school library, they are in stitches. I cant say to much about the characters antics without ruining part of the funniest moments of the show.

The performance of the night came from Sioux City, Iowa native Ann Morrison in the title role of Kimberly. I was amazed watching her bring this teenager to life. Besides the youthfulness she brings to the character, she brings so much heart. You can't help but feel the joy and pain Kimberly faces throughout the show.

Ever so often, a show comes along that tells a beautiful story. A show that fills audiences with loads of laughter while also finding so many heartfelt moments. The cast, the staging, and the story all come together beautifully, making a show that may become the audience's can't-get-enough-of. "Kimberly Akimbo" continues to play at Des Moines Performing Arts through February 8. To find out more about the show, or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/kimberly-akimbo



