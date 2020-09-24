Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LAMB Theatre Announces Upcoming Lineup of Shows

Article Pixel

Outside Mullingar is currently running through October 4.

Sep. 24, 2020  

LAMB Theatre has announced its upcoming lineup including live and online streaming productions.

Outside Mullingar is currently running through October 4.

Learn more about all upcoming productions at https://www.lambtheatre.com/season-41.

Check out the full lineup below!

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR (Sep 18th-Oct 4th)

A romantic and gentle Irish comedy by: John Patrick Shanley

In this very Irish story with surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground and some kind of happiness. Their journey is heartbreaking, laugh out loud funny and ultimately deeply moving.

Cast

  • Anthony-Bryan Deck
  • Tony-Russell Wooley
  • Rosemary- Krystal Deck
  • Aiofe-Pamela Barry

Directed by Diana Wooley

ACT OF GOD (Nov 20th-Dec. 6th)

A slightly irreverant, laugh out loud comedy wiht thoughful insights by David Javerbaum

BAKERSFIELD MIST (March 5th-21st)

A hilarious and thought-provoking new comedy/drama by Stephen Sachs

BEER FOR BREAKFAST (May 7th-23rd)

A masterpiece of modern silliness by Sean Grennan

Musical or Comedy TBA (June 11th-26th)


Related Articles View More Des Moines Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • AIRING TONIGHT: Lena Hall: Obsessed - The Music of Prince
  • An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers - Airing Tonight!
  • 23 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'Grow For Me'; Re-Airs Today at 3pm & On Demand!