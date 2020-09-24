LAMB Theatre Announces Upcoming Lineup of Shows

Outside Mullingar is currently running through October 4.

LAMB Theatre has announced its upcoming lineup including live and online streaming productions.

Learn more about all upcoming productions at https://www.lambtheatre.com/season-41.

Check out the full lineup below!

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR (Sep 18th-Oct 4th)

A romantic and gentle Irish comedy by: John Patrick Shanley

In this very Irish story with surprising depth of poetic passion, these yearning, eccentric souls fight their way towards solid ground and some kind of happiness. Their journey is heartbreaking, laugh out loud funny and ultimately deeply moving.

Cast

Anthony-Bryan Deck

Tony-Russell Wooley

Rosemary- Krystal Deck

Aiofe-Pamela Barry

Directed by Diana Wooley

ACT OF GOD (Nov 20th-Dec. 6th)

A slightly irreverant, laugh out loud comedy wiht thoughful insights by David Javerbaum

BAKERSFIELD MIST (March 5th-21st)

A hilarious and thought-provoking new comedy/drama by Stephen Sachs

BEER FOR BREAKFAST (May 7th-23rd)

A masterpiece of modern silliness by Sean Grennan

Musical or Comedy TBA (June 11th-26th)

