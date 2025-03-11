KILLERS OF KILL TONY Standup Show Comes To Des Moines

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Regulars and fan favorites from “Kill Tony”, the #1 live podcast in the world, bring their standup show on the road with “Killers of Kill Tony”, coming to the Des Moines Civic Center on June 28, 2025.

Building upon the success and energy of “KIll Tony”, "Killers of Kill Tony" showcases the diverse talent pool of comedians who have graced the stage of the original podcast with their wit, humor, and unique comedic styles. “Killers of Kill Tony” will feature your favorite characters doing their longer standup sets, all in one night.

The current “Killers of Kill Tony” lineup includes Ari Matti, Hans Kim, Martin Phillips and David Jolly. This lineup is subject to change.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 14 at 9 A.M. Tickets are available online at DMPA.org, by calling 515-246-2300 or at the Civic Center Ticket Office located at 221 Walnut Street in Des Moines.

Comments