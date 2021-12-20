Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Community Playhouse's CABARET Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Des Moines:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Helmers - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 34%

Meghan McEleney - MAMMA MIA! - Oster Regent Theatre 25%

Megan Helmers - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 18%

Megan Helmers - GODSPELL - Des Moines Playhouse 17%

Lorainna Nedved - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Urbandale Community Theatre 7%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Traci Reetz and Pam Humphreys - YOUNG SHERLOCK - Story Theater Company 23%

Angela Lampe - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 19%

Liane Nichols - MAMMA MIA! - Oster Regent Theatre 19%

Angela Lampe - GODSPELL - Des Moines Playhouse 15%

Nichola Amundson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 14%

Susanna Douthit - THE AGITATORS - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 4%

Judy Blessington - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Urbandale Community Theatre 4%

Angela Lampe - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Des Moines Playhouse 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Megan Helmers - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 33%

David A. VanCleave - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 23%

Bob Filippone - BRING IT ON - Oster Regent Theatre 19%

Katy Merriman - GODSPELL - Des Moines Playhouse 17%

Alex Lindsley - TITLE OF SHOW - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 6%

Cavan Hallman - LOVE & OTHER DESTINATIONS - Mirrorbox Theatre 3%

Best Direction Of A Play

Stephanie Schneider - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 55%

Katy Merriman - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Des Moines Playhouse 45%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Stephanie Schneider - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 63%

Jennifer Nostrala - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 12%

James Serpento - THE AGITATORS - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 11%

Tiffany Flory - STRIPPED - TheatreMidwest 8%

Cavan Hallman - LOVE & OTHER DESTINATIONS - Mirrorbox Theatre 6%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Tony Tandeski - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 49%

Megan Helmers - DUETS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 42%

G. Thomas Furgerson - THE AGITATORS - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 9%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Snodgrass - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 51%

Mike Ingraham - MAMMA MIA! - Oster Regent Theatre 34%

Jay Jagim - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 10%

Jay Michael Jagim - THE AGITATORS - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 6%

Best Musical

CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 46%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY: CONCERT VERSION - Tallgrass Theatre Company 40%

LOVE & OTHER DESTINAITONS - Mirrorbox Theatre 7%

TITLE OF SHOW - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 7%

Best Performer In A Musical

Renee Davenport - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 23%

Kristin Teig Torres - MAMMA MIA! - Oster Regent Theatre 21%

Maggie Schmitt - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 11%

Deidra Mohr - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 11%

Peter Noll - GODSPELL - Des Moines Playhouse 10%

Charlie Reese - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 10%

Anthony Hendricks - LOVE & OTHER DESTINATIONS - Mirrorbox Theatre 6%

Christopher Rozenboom - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Urbandale Community Theatre 2%

Jay Jacobson - TITLE OF SHOW - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 2%

Angela Billman - LOVE & OTHER DESTINATIONS - Mirrorbox Theatre 2%

Annika Andrews - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Urbandale Community Theatre 2%

Heather Tragesser - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Urbandale Community Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Maggie Schmitt - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Des Moines Playhouse 52%

Liane Nichols - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Oster Regent Theatre 34%

Dan Chase - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Des Moines Playhouse 14%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Angela Billman - LOVE & OTHER DESTINATIONS - Mirrorbox Theatre 52%

Anthony Hendricks - LOVE & OTHER DESTINATIONS - Mirrorbox Theatre 48%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Levi Cooper - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 24%

Mar Feitelson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 24%

Tatum Gloden - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 10%

Ashley Schaeffer - STRIPPED - TheatreMidwest 8%

Isabelle Baker - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 8%

Kim Haymes - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 6%

Tom Geraty - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 6%

Benjamin Sheridan - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 5%

Rae Davis Fehring - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 4%

Alissa Tschetter-Siedschlaw - THE AGITATORS - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 3%

Pernell Ferguson - THE AGITATORS - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 2%

Maggie Wise - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 1%

Best Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 42%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Des Moines Playhouse 28%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Oster Regent Theatre 21%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - ACTORS 9%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 48%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 42%

TITLE OF SHOW - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 10%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jay Jagim - CABARET - Des Moines Playhouse 39%

Timothy Walker - MAMMA MIA! - Oster Regent Theatre 31%

Nicholas Amundson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 26%

Jay Michael Ferguson - THE AGITATORS - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 4%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meredith Toebben - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 33%

Light This Productions - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 29%

Thomas P. White - BRING IT ON - Oster Regent Theatre 24%

Joshua Jepson - THE AGITATORS - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 14%

Best Streaming Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 75%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 16%

BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 9%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Marisa Spahn - GODSPELL - Des Moines Playhouse 21%

Bailey Dorr - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 15%

Gary Kroeger - MAMMA MIA! - Oster Regent Theatre 15%

Ann Cravero - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 10%

Kaylee Reniniga - GODSPELL - Des Moines Playhouse 9%

Will C. Johnson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 5%

Ellyn Cowan - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 5%

Craig Petersen - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 4%

Jill Ziegler - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 4%

Jonathan De Lima - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 4%

Nathaniel Han - GODSPELL - Des Moines Playhouse 2%

Eric Olson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 2%

Jim Kolnick - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Urbandale Community Theatre 2%

Nick Flynn - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Urbandale Community Theatre 2%

Christine Yoder - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Urbandale Community Theatre 1%

Dean Messerly - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Urbandale Community Theatre 0%

Giovanni Bahena - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

J'Kalein Madison - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Oster Regent Theatre 50%

Adam Beilgard - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Des Moines Playhouse 35%

Michael Fritz - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - ACTORS 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Tatum Gloden - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 29%

Lars Oredson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 24%

Evie Smith - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 17%

Audrey Kaus - STRIPPED - TheatreMidwest 14%

Grant Guiter - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 9%

Bryce Browning - STRIPPED - TheatreMidwest 7%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Community Playhouse 36%

MAMMA MIA! - Oster Regent Theatre 34%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 29%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

ANONYMOUS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 56%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Oster Regent Theatre 44%