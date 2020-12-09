Des Moines Playhouse Celebrates New Years With 'Party in a Box'

The Playhouse will help ring in the new year with Party in a Box. The Playhouse Party in a Box has all the elements for fun: beverages, snacks, and noisemakers with options for families and for grown-ups. Party in a Box also includes entertainment with an on-demand concert available for viewing at midnight, noon, or whenever your celebration takes place. Playhouse Party in a Box can be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com or by phone at 515.974.5370.

Each Playhouse Party in a Box for adults includes one commemorative glass champagne flute, one mini-bottle of LaMarca prosecco, one six-piece box of Stam Chocolate, one party hat, one noisemaker, and one party popper. A charcuterie board from The Cheese Shop can be added.

For kids, each Playhouse Party in a Box includes one commemorative glass champagne flute, one six-piece box of Stam Chocolate, one kid-friendly beverage, additional snacks, one party hat, one noisemaker, one party popper, balloons for a home balloon drop, and theatre-oriented games for the whole family to play.

For families, the celebration video includes songs from Frozen, Tangled, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Freaky Friday, and more performed by Marquis Bundy, Blake Clyde, Anastasia Deace , Bailey Dorr, Carson Doss , and Taylor Millar. The McAtee Family, the Spahr Family, and Playhouse teachers and directors will lead theatre games the family can play at home. Hosted by Edgar Allan Crow and Playhouse staff and including a balloon drop, the program will be a fun and interactive way for families to celebrate the new year.

Purchase of Playhouse Party in a Box supports Playhouse programs.

The Playhouse is Iowa's oldest and largest producing theatre. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 3-1/2 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.

For more information on The Playhouse and Party in a Box, contact The Playhouse at 515.974-5370.