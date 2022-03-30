BWW Review: LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO THE NIGHT at Iowa Stage

As actors, designers, directors, we can't help but find a little of ourselves in the work we do. It's what makes theatre so special. We open our hearts for people to see, live. Now imagine, if you will, that you are a playwright. Imagine writing something so personal that you refuse to have it published before your death. That is precisely what playwright Eugene O'Neil did with his play "Long Day's Journey into Night." Last weekend, the show opened as part of Iowa Stage Theatre Company's 2021/2022 season after a delay due to Omicron. The heart put into this production by everyone involved makes this a show you will be thinking about long after it closes.

If you are unfamiliar with "Long Day's Journey into Night, it tells the story of the Tyrone family, James and Mary, and their two adult children, Edward and Jamie. The span of the story takes place within 24 hours at their house. As the play starts, we learn a few of the family's secrets that impact how they interact through the show. The father has all his money tied up in properties, the mother is addicted to pain killers, Edmund is sick, and Jaime has a drinking problem. As we meet the family, it soon becomes apparent that even though Mary, the mother, is back from treatment, she still has her addiction and is starting to sneak around at night to take more painkillers. This sets off a three-and-a-half-hour emotional journey for the audience.

Walking into the theatre, you can see a little bit of fog in the space. Which soon makes sense as the show starts and you hear of the fog outside the house, you understand why it is there. It is also symbolic of the mist over the family as they each have their own problems. It also plays into the brilliance of the set designed by Jay Jagim. One of the things I always appreciate about his sets is how he pulls in the audience. He does it again with this show. It felt as though he moved part of this house into the theatre and tore down the walls so the audience could see inside. No detail was spared. We can see the steps going upstairs, the hallway leading to the kitchen area and a door that feels as though it was cut in half. The detail put into each area is gorgeous. Having him also design lights allowed some lighting to be built into the set and marries well with the lighting.

What makes this show so relatable and flow so well is the fantastic cast under the direction of Iowa Stage Artistic Director Matthew McIver. Before the show the night I attended, he talked about how this show had been a dream of his, and I'm sure that dream has been fulfilled with a cast like this. I appreciated seeing that this show had a mix of cast members who have been with Iowa Stage before and some making their Iowa Stage debuts.

Making their triumphant returns to Iowa Stage are Richard Maynard as James Tyrone and Kim Grimaldi as Mary Tyrone. From the top of the show, they draw the audience in with how they banter together as characters. It truly felt like a couple that had been married for years. It's also a delight to listen to as an audience as they deliver their lines. The way their interpretation of lines flows comes from years of experience as actors.

The fantastic performances continue with Giovanni Bahena as Edmund and David Korkow as Jamie. While both actors make their Iowa Stage debuts, neither are strangers to the stage. Each does a fantastic job of balancing the weight of their mother's addiction and their own personal struggles. The show also features a terrific performance from Hannah Stenback in the role of Cathleen. She brings some of the comedic and light-hearted moments to the performance.

Having a theatre company willing to bring a classic like "Long Day's Journey Into Night" to the stage is something everyone in the community can be proud of. While the runtime may belong, from the fantastic sets and lights, to the terrific directing, to the fantastic cast, the length of the show is not felt. While the opening weekend has passed, there are still multiple performances through April 3 that you can catch this fantastic show. For more information, visit https://www.iowastage.org/long-days-journey

Review was written by DC Felton

Follow Broadwayworld for all the latest Des Moines Theatre News

Visit and like us on Twitter and Facebook @BWWDes Moines