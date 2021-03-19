ACTORS Community Theatre Plans to Return to its Space This Year Following Renovations

ACTORS Community Theatre in Ames, Iowa is looking to return to their space this year after being relocated to Stephens Auditorium last year due to the pandemic, We Are Iowa reports.

"We took a serious look at ourselves and decided it was better to do theatre and to do it safely and to lose money than it was to go dark," says ACTORS president Stan Rabe. "Because we're not doing anything for our volunteers or our community or our audiences if we go dark and disappear."

At this time, their space is under renovation, but the company remains hopeful that shows will be able to resume in their building again this summer.

Read more on We Are Iowa and watch the report below: