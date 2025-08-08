2025-26 Willis Broadway Series Single Tickets on Sale Now

Shows include A Beautiful Noise, Les Miserables and more.
Single tickets for ten 2025-2026 Willis Broadway Series shows are on sale now. Including Broadway hits A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical and the 2024 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical The Outsiders, which New York Magazine claims, “… has a heart of gold and the power to inspire an entire generation.”
The upcoming season includes three all-new Broadway shows, on their first-run national Broadway tours. As well as three returning favorites and a special concert with the Des Moines Symphony. They include:
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical
October 21 - 26, 2025
Les Misérables
November 12 - 16, 2025
The Notebook:
December 2 - 7, 2025
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
December 16 - 21, 2025
SIX
January 13 - 18, 2026
Kimberly Akimbo
February 3 - 8, 2026
The Outsiders
February 24 - March 1, 2026
Meredith Willson’s The Music Man
March 20 - 22, 2026
The Wizard of Oz in Concert with the Des Moines Symphony
March 28, 2026
Suffs
April 28 - May 3, 2026
Des Moines’ most popular musical, Wicked, will anchor the season in September of 2026. Tickets to Wicked will go on sale to the public at a later date. In the meantime, you can guarantee your seats by becoming a Season Ticket Holder or by reserving a group of 10 or more.
