2025-26 Willis Broadway Series Single Tickets on Sale Now

Single tickets for ten 2025-2026 Willis Broadway Series shows are on sale now. Including Broadway hits A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical and the 2024 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical The Outsiders, which New York Magazine claims, “… has a heart of gold and the power to inspire an entire generation.”

The upcoming season includes three all-new Broadway shows, on their first-run national Broadway tours. As well as three returning favorites and a special concert with the Des Moines Symphony. They include:

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

October 21 - 26, 2025

Les Misérables

November 12 - 16, 2025

The Notebook:

December 2 - 7, 2025

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

December 16 - 21, 2025

SIX

January 13 - 18, 2026

Kimberly Akimbo

February 3 - 8, 2026

The Outsiders

February 24 - March 1, 2026

Meredith Willson’s The Music Man

March 20 - 22, 2026

The Wizard of Oz in Concert with the Des Moines Symphony

March 28, 2026

Suffs

April 28 - May 3, 2026



Des Moines’ most popular musical, Wicked, will anchor the season in September of 2026. Tickets to Wicked will go on sale to the public at a later date. In the meantime, you can guarantee your seats by becoming a Season Ticket Holder or by reserving a group of 10 or more.

