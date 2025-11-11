Yohay Sponder to Perform at Newman Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works Entertainment will present YOHAY SPONDER: SELF LOVING JEW at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver in Denver, CO on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at 7:30pm.

ABOUT YOHAY SPONDER:

With over 20 years of experience, Yohay Sponder brings his unique outlook on life to the stage. Throughout his career he has starred in multiple TV and radio shows, he produces and headlines in ‘Funny Monday – Israeli Comedy in English' and has performed all over the world.

Having gained a massive following on social media, Sponder has gone on a world tour with his new show “Self Loving Jew”. In his show, Sponder talks about self love, identity and faith. Yohay's humor, smart wit and unapologetic attitude are the perfect antidote for even the toughest of times. He truly believes he can cure the world's troubles one laugh at a time … but this time the joke's on him!