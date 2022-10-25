Vintage Theatre Presents SPAMALOT Beginning Next Week
Performances run November 4 through December 11.
Vintage Theatre presents the hilarious musical comedy "Spamalot" November 4 through December 11 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. with an additional performance on Monday, November 14 at 7.30 p.m. Tickets ranging from $20 - $38 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.
England. 932 AD. The Legendary King Arthur is on a quest to find the Holy Grail and restore peace to the land. With the Knights of the Round Table by his side, he'll have to grapple with beautiful dancing girls, flatulent Frenchmen and killer rabbits. Songs include "King Arthur's Song," "He Is Not Dead Yet," "Find Your Grail" and "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."
The talented Markus Warren joins Vintage Theatre in the role of King Arthur and Faith Ford returns as the Lady of the Lake. Cole Henson has been cast in the role of Patsy/Mayor/Guard #2, Evan Marquez as Sir Lancelot/French Taunter/Primary Ni Knight/Tim the Enchanter, Eric Crawford as Sir Galahad/Herbert's Father/The Black Knight, Ethan Knowles as Sir Robin/Guard #1/Dead Collector/Brother Maynard, Mike Martinkus as Sir Bedevere/Galahad's Mother/Concorde, and Matt LaFontaine as Not Dead Fred/Herbert. Liz Brooks, Kelly Dwyer, Cody Clayton Gardner, Amy Geiger, Adam Kinney, Jill Lentz, Jenny Mather, Bryan Plummer, Trenton Schindele, Dallas Slankard and Andrew Uhlenhopp round out the cast.
Monty Python's Spamalot is a comedic musical "lovingly ripped off from" the film Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975). Like the film, it is a highly irreverent parody of the Arthurian legend, but it differs from the film in many ways, especially in its parodies of Broadway theatre. Running since March 17, 2005, it was directed by Mike Nichols and won three Tony Awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical of the 2004-2005 season.
