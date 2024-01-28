Video: The Touring Cast of HAIRSPRAY Describes the Musical in One Word

Hairspray will play The Buell Theatre from March 5-10, 2024.

By: Jan. 28, 2024

Learn how the touring cast of HAIRSPRAY would describe the Tony Award-winning musical comedy in one word in the video below!

Hairspray will play The Buell Theatre from March 5-10, 2024.   

You Can’t Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour!

Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the ’60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” this all-new touring production will reunite Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.







Recommended For You