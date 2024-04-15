Video: MJ's Devin Bowles Sings National Anthem At Colorado Rockies Game

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch as Devin Bowles from the Tony award-winning musical MJ sings national anthem at the April 10th Colorado Rockies game. Bowled plays Joe Jackson on the national tour.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and

unparalleled artistry comes to cities across the United States as MJ, the multi Tony Award®- winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The

Series”) plays the title role of ‘MJ’. Joining him in the First National Tour cast will be Jamaal Fields-Green (MJ – Alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little

Michael), Ethan Joseph (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Mary Kate Moore (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Jaylen Lyndon Hunter (Little Marlon), Matt Loehr (Dave), Da’Von T. Moody (Alejandro) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).