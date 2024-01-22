Video: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on FOX21NEWS

On stage January 23rd through 28th at the Denver Center.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Watch as Joshua Bess, from Littleton, chats with FOX21News Right Now/SOCO CW ahead of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR opening in Denver.

Jack Hopewell and Elvie Ellis return to the tour to star as Jesus and Judas. Jaden Dominique joins the tour in the role of Mary. The tour also welcomes Grant Hodges as Caiaphas, Alex Stone as Pilate, and Mekhi Holloway as Annas.

The ensemble includes Aja Simone Baitey, Ethan Hardy Benson, Joshua Bess, Sherrod Brown, Kalei Cotecson, Jaylon Crump, Alec Diem, Jaleel Green, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Katrice Jackson, Cameron Kuhn, Taylor Lane, Thomas McFerran, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Johann Santiago Santos, Reese Spencer, TJ Tapp, Anakin Jace White, and John Zamborsky.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Ryan Edward Wise.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and its continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The 2023-2024 North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.







