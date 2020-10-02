Video Flashback: Watch a Clip From SWEENEY TODD at Denver Center For the Performing Arts

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Take a look back at the 2016 Theatre Company production starring Robert Petkoff and Linda Mugleston!

Denver Center For the Performing Arts is kicking off spooky season with one of their frightful favorites, Sweeney Todd, as part of its DCPAMemories series.

DCPA is throwing it back to the 2016 Theatre Company production of Sweeney Todd starring Robert Petkoff and Linda Mugleston

Check out the flashback clip below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You