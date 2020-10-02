Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Video Flashback: Watch a Clip From SWEENEY TODD at Denver Center For the Performing Arts
Take a look back at the 2016 Theatre Company production starring Robert Petkoff and Linda Mugleston!
Denver Center For the Performing Arts is kicking off spooky season with one of their frightful favorites, Sweeney Todd, as part of its DCPAMemories series.
DCPA is throwing it back to the 2016 Theatre Company production of Sweeney Todd starring Robert Petkoff and Linda Mugleston
Check out the flashback clip below!
