VIDEO: DCPA Flashes Back to 'The Ragtime' from OKLAHOMA!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A look back at one of the dance numbers from DCPA Theatre Company's Oklahoma!, The Ragtime.

Featuring Renni Magee, Rahsaan Asim James Ii, Neville Braithwaite, Brandon O'Neal, David Ginlet, Jason Daniel Rath and Christian Mark Gibbs. Choreography by Dominique Kelley.

Check out the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You