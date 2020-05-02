VIDEO: Chris Coleman Reflects on Directing OKLAHOMA! at DCPA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has released a new video in its "DCPA Memories" series.

In the video, Artistic Director Chris Coleman reflects on directing his first show, the DCPA Theatre Company production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, in September of 2018.

The video also includes a clip from the show, featuring Antoine L. Smith (Curly) and Ta'Nika Gibson (Laurey) singing "Let People Say We're in Love".

Watch the video below!





