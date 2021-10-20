University of Northern Colorado's Jubal Fulks and Adam Zukiewicz to Perform Concert of Meditative Music

University of Northern Colorado's Professor of Violin Jubal Fulks and Professor of Piano Adam Zukiewicz will perform a meditative program of works for violin, electronics, keyboard, and piano. Featuring works by Kaija Saariaho, John Cage, Toru Takemitsu, and Joseph DiPonio, this free event will be presented without pause or applause, allowing the listener to be fully immersed in musically guided reflection. Listeners will leave changed.

Jubal Fulks is the Associate Professor of Violin and the Head of String Area at the University of Northern Colorado. He has become one of the most successful and sought-after violin teachers in Colorado. Dr. Fulks, known for his unique and comprehensive scale method, has students who have won competitions at the state, regional, and national levels. Many of them have gone on to lead professional careers as music educators, orchestral musicians, and attend prestigious music festivals and graduate programs throughout the United States and abroad. An acclaimed performer, Dr. Fulks maintains an active and multi-faceted performance schedule. Along with his UNC School of Music colleagues Adam Zukiewicz and Gal Faganel, Dr. Fulks is a founding member of the Colorado Piano Trio.

Adam Piotr Żukiewicz is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed concert pianist. He concertized across Europe, United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hong Kong, and Macau, and his performances were broadcast in the USA, Canada, Italy, Slovenia, Germany, and Poland. Dr. Żukiewicz consistently receives critical acclaim, while his innovative programming - focused on exploring connections between the popular and the lesser-known gems of the traditional and contemporary repertoire - continues to engage and inspire audiences around the world. Dr. Żukiewicz is an Associate Professor of Piano at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, where he currently resides. His students studied in renowned institutions such as Indiana University and Eastman School of Music, and their successes include festival and competition awards in Canada, Italy, Singapore, and the USA. Dr. Żukiewicz is a founding member of the Colorado Piano Trio.

Performance information

Venue: Methodist Church Sanctuary 736 Oak St. Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Date/ Time: Monday, October 25th, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Tickets: Free

For more information visit the Methodist Church Sanctuary at https://www.heartofsteamboat.com