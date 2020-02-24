True Crime Podcast CRIME JUNKIE is Bringing a Live Show to Paramount Theatre in September 2020

True crime podcast Crime Junkie is bringing a live show to Paramount Theatre on September 26th, 2020. Showtime for the performance is 8:00PM, doors are at 7:00PM.

Tickets to see Crime Junkie Podcast Live are priced from $39.95 - $59.95 and are subject to additional fees. Tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, February 27th at 10:00AM at www.ParamountDenver.com.

About Crime Junkie: You've said it before: Crime Junkie feels like you are sitting in a room with your best friends Ashley & Brit talking about true crime. Now is your chance to do that for real! Ashley & Brit are bringing the baffling 90-minute live show story you've heard so much about to 17 new cities! You'll get to analyze the facts and evidence with Ashley and yell "Wait, what?!" right along with Brit. Get ready to experience your favorite chart-topping podcast "Crime Junkie" in a whole new way!





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You