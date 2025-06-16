Tom Wright Joins the Cast Of THERE ARE MONSTERS At 7th Annual Durango PlayFest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor Tom Wright, a veteran of stage, television and film, will star in the psychological thriller, There Are Monsters, at the 7th Annual Durango PlayFest, June 24-29. Now in its seventh season, PlayFest has fast become a renowned incubator for well-known and emerging playwrights, actors, and directors to develop new works and test them before audiences. esteemed

Playwright Andrea Aptecker's play blends suspense and magic realism into a haunting play about a wealthy husband and wife who welcome a pair of stranded strangers into their elegant but isolated home in the countryside. With a storm raging and no cell coverage, the evening takes a macabre turn when disturbing connections come to light.

Wright has spent 45-plus years as a professional actor. He has appeared in over 100 feature films and performed on more than 80 television shows, including the popular Amazon Prime series, Daisy Jones and the Six. He's also been in more than 70 stage productions, including Broadway and off Broadway. On Broadway, Wright was seen in A Taste of Honey, which received two Tony nominations. He's graced the stages of some of the most notable theaters in the country. Wright began his acting career as an original member of The People's Light and Theater Company outside of Philadelphia. At the 2021 Durango PlayFest, Tom directed Ghost Story by playwright Lia Romeo.

"An actor like Tom, with years of screen and stage experience, doesn't just interpret a story-he helps shape it, asking the right questions, finding emotional truths, and guiding the playwright toward deeper, more resonant storytelling," said Felicia Lansbury Meyer, PlayFest artistic director.

Other cast members include:

Molly Carden - Carden returns to PlayFest for a fourth year. She most recently starred in the off-Broadway production of Amerikin (Primary Stages).

Julie Eccles - Eccles has been an associate artist at the California Shakespeare Theater for 15 years. She's been in productions with American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Aurora Theater Company, Marin Theater Company, and many more.

Jacob Dresch - Dresch is a classically trained clown who revels in repertory. His credits include: The School for Scandal (Red Bull Theater, off-Broadway), and Lend Me A Tenor, The Foreigner, The Playboy of the Western World, The Hound of the Baskervilles and Macbeth (Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival).

Amy Glazer, an award-winning theatre and film director from the San Francisco Bay Area, will direct.

PlayFest will also feature readings of Becky and Her Lung Transplant by husband-and-wife writing duo Lucy Wright and William Missouri Downs, DQM or Drag Queen Magic by Ian August, and Drowning by Bill Capossere.

