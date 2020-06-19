'Tix For Medics' VPAC Healthcare Workers Ticket Fund Goes Live!

The Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) has just unveiled a new initiative with the creation of 'Tix for Medics,' a VPAC Healthcare Workers Ticket Fund.

The fund will accept donations of which 100% go directly towards future show tickets for the local healthcare work force. The fund will be managed in conjunction with Vail Health to ensure workers can request and tap into free show tickets for the next 365 days to enjoy a relaxing night out. The VPAC just announced this week that it will start hosting a limited number of guests during its Thursday evening Ghost Light Sessions performances throughout the summer.

"We have been brainstorming with our team about how we can help show our appreciation for our local medical workers for all they have done over the past few months and continue to do. Arts and entertainment can offer a well-deserved break and sense of togetherness which is probably the greatest thing the VPAC can help with at this time. It also gives something to look forward to in the future, as we anticipate the return of our full diverse and robust schedule of performers on our local stage."

"We hope 'gifting a show' is something that our community can gather around to show our appreciation. Give a night out to this incredible group of people who have risked so much," said Duncan Horner, Executive Director of the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

The new dedicated fund will accept any amount - $5, $10, $50 and beyond - and will help ensure "tix for medics." 100% of the fund will apply to show ticket costs.

To give, visit www.vilarpac.org/support/donate, enter desired amount and note 'Tix for Medics' or Healthcare Workers Fund in the comment box. The VPAC is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village (68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek, Colorado).

