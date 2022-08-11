The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Announces Cast and Creative Teams For THE CHINESE LADY, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and More

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company and Education departments have announced the full casting and creative teams for the 2022/23 fall productions of The Chinese Lady, Much Ado About Nothing, LITTLE RED, and A Christmas Carol.

"The DCPA is bustling with excitement this fall! From the world premiere immersive production Theater of the Mind to the kick-off of our 2022/23 Theatre Company season," said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. "I am thrilled to have so many talented artists joining our spaces to share the magic of theatre with audiences, and I cannot wait for audiences to step into the journey and fall in love with each of these stories."

This fall out of 65 roles available, 48 will be filled by actors from Colorado including the DCPA Off-Center production Theater of the Mind with 14 and the DCPA Education program Shakespeare in the Parking Lot with eight.

The Chinese Lady

The Chinese Lady will feature Narea Kang (Madonna col Bambino, Ars Nova) as Afong Moy and Sky Smith (The Lucky Star, 59E59 Theatres) as Atung.

The Chinese Lady will be directed by Seema Sueko (Vietgone, DCPA) with scenic design by Alan E. Muraoka (Dead Man Walking, Central City Opera), costume design by Meghan Anderson Doyle (The Other Josh Cohen, DCPA), lighting design by Charles R. MacLeod (In the Upper Room, DCPA), sound design by Andre Pluess (Vietgone, DCPA), voice and dialect by Eva Breneman (MAMMA MIA!, National Tour), dramaturgy by Katherine Chou (The Chinese Lady, Artists at Play), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), and stage management by Malia Stoner (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA) and Kristin Sutter (In the Upper Room, DCPA).

Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing will feature Thomas Ashworth (Pirates of Penzance, New York Shakespeare Festival) as Antonio/First Watch, Logan Ernstthal (The Book of Will, Colorado Shakespeare Festival) as Conrad/Friar Francis, Kate Gleason (The Pillowman, Broadway) as Ursula/Second Watch, Dana Green (Tiny Beautiful Things, Portland Center Stage) as Beatrice, Gerrard James ("Pillow Talk" on BET+) as Claudio, Geoffrey Kent (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Arvada Center) as Benedick, Rodney Lizcano (The Book of Will, DCPA) as Don Pedro, Desirée Mee Jung(Vietgone, Alley Theatre) as Margaret, Jihad Milhem (The Crucible, Miner's Alley Playhouse) as Borachio, Rob Nagle (Appoggiatura, DCPA) as Dogberry/The Messenger, Howard W. Overshown (The Lehman Trilogy, Broadway) as Don John/Sexton, Jennifer Paredes (American Mariachi, DCPA) as Hero, Gareth Saxe (The Lion King, Broadway) as Leonato, and Alexander Sovronsky (Cyrano de Bergerac, Broadway) as Balthasar/Verges.

Much Ado About Nothing will be directed by Chris Coleman (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), original music by Tom Hagerman (Twelfth Night, DCPA), scenic design by Klara Zieglerova (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), costume design by Kevin Copenhaver (Twelfth Night, DCPA), lighting design by Paul Whitaker (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, DCPA), sound design by Cricket S. Myers (Choir Boy, DCPA), choreography by Nick Jones (Tango Zone, New York), dramaturgy by Kristen Leahey (The Tempest, Oregon Shakespeare Festival), casting by Bass/Valle Casting (Choir Boy, DCPA) and Grady Soapes, CSA (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), stage management by Michael G. Morales(Quixote Nuevo, DCPA) and Katie An Siegel (Gypsy, Theatre Aspen).

LITTLE RED

LITTLE RED will feature Steven Burge (First Date, DCPA) as Wolf/Pig, Alex Campbell (Shrek the Musical, Colorado Springs Fine Arts) as Mother/Grandmother/Pig/Gretel, Ben Hilzer (The Wizard of Oz, PACE Center) as Male Understudy, Brittany Mendoza (Amelia's Big Idea, Butterfly Effect Theatre Co.) as Little Red, Michaela Murray (Gypsy, Vintage Theatre) as Female Understudy, and Sean Scrutchins (The Book of Will, Colorado Shakespeare Festival) as Boy Who Cried Wolf/Pig/Woodcutter/Hansel.

Little Red - A New Musical! will be directed by Allison Watrous (Goodnight Moon, DCPA) with scenic design by Lisa M. Orzolek (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, DCPA), costume design by Meghan Anderson Doyle (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, DCPA), lighting design by Charles R. MacLeod (In the Upper Room, DCPA), sound design by Jason Ducat (Goodnight Moon, DCPA), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), and stage management by Anne Jude (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, DCPA) and Stephanie M. Holmes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Broadway).

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol will feature Brian Bohlender (HAIR, Miners Alley Playhouse) as Debtor, Landon Tate Boyle (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Understudy, Peter Bradbury (Hangmen, Broadway; "The Blacklist," NBC) as Ebeneezer Scrooge, Vi Dang (Rent, University of Northern Colorado) as Understudy, Seth Dhonau (The Other Josh Cohen, DCPA) as Fred, Jacob Dresch (The School of Scandal, Off-Broadway) as Jacob Marley, Jessica D'Souza ("The Footy Show," Nine Network) as Mrs. Cratchit, Topher Embrey (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Ghost Of Christmas Present, Shabazz Green (Oklahoma!, DCPA) asMr. Fezziwig, Shelia Jones (Jesus Christ Superstar, 50th Anniversary Tour) as Fred's Wife, Christopher Hudson(Into the Woods, Little Theatre of the Rockies) as Understudy, Stella Kim (Into the Woods, Hollywood Bowl) as The Ghost Of Christmas Past, Chloe McLeod (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Belle, Susannah McLeod (The Other Josh Cohen, DCPA) as Understudy, Tim McCracken (Anna Karenina, DCPA) as Bob Cratchit, Constantine Pappas (The Phantom of the Opera, National Tour) as Dick Wilkins, Christian Ray Robinson (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Colorado Springs Fine Arts) as Topper, Marco Robinson (Xanadu, DCPA) as Young Ebenezer/Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Rebekkah Vega-Romero (West Side Story, The 5th Avenue Theatre) as Martha Cratchit, Felix Torrez-Ponce (Light in the Piazza, American Gothic Festival) as Peter Cratchit, Emily Van Fleet (The Wild Party, DCPA) as Mrs. Fezziwig, Justin Walvoord (Jackie & Me, DCPA) as Understudy for Scrooge/Jacob Marley, and Erin Willis (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA) as Street Singer.

A Christmas Carol will be directed by Anthony Powell (Lord of the Flies, DCPA), music direction by Darius Frowner(Oklahoma!, DCPA), choreography and casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Rattlesnake Kate, DCPA), with scenic design by Vicki Smith (The Christians, DCPA), costume design by Kevin Copenhaver (Twelfth Night, DCPA), lighting design by Wen-Ling Liao (Ah! Wilderness, Hartford Stage Company), sound design by Melanie Chen Cole (King Liz, Geffen Playhouse), and stage management by Martinique Barthel (Titanic: The Musical, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre), Nick Nyquist (Choir Boy, DCPA), Malia Stoner (The Chinese Lady, DCPA) and .