The Sweet Lillies Announced at Fox Theatre, March 17

Boulder's The Sweet Lillies, the acoustic string-band known for their ethereal, vocal harmonies and irreplicable collaborations, are thrilled to announce their return to the road after being sidelined for a year due to Covid.

This current tour has seen the Lillies hit some of the most iconic Pacific Northwest and Colorado markets with stops in Portland, Eugene, Seattle, Jackson, Boulder and more - including a stretch of dates coming up with Brothers Comatose.

"We can not express how grateful and excited we are to get back on the road," shared the Lillies. "It just feels great to have a touring schedule again!"

The band released their third studio album, Common Ground, last June produced by Tim Carbone of Railroad Earth as well as a self produced holiday album this past November, both on Americana Vibes. They are fresh off a hugely collaborative tour with Grammy Award winning band, The Infamous Stringdusters and performed in part of 2021's International Bluegrass Music Association conference, and are now working on their fourth studio album with producer Chris Pandolfi, banjo player from the 'Dusters.

The Sweet Lillies are on a roll and picking up right where they left off. The band's high energy and well-crafted music make them who they are.

"They are a genre bending powerhouse. Today, at a Lillies show you'll hear everything from their beautiful soulful originals to reinventions of your favorite 90's hip-hop tracks. They're always ready to have fun on stage and off!" shared Andy Thorn of Leftover Salmon in his review of their latest album.

The Fox Theatre

March 17, 2022

Fox Theatre

Boulder, CO

Tickets & Info: https://www.axs.com/events/422039/the-brothers-comatose-the-sweet-lillies-tickets

"The world needs a band like the Sweet Lillies, whose music is positive without denying the darkness in the world," shared Tim Carbone. "Their songs are uplifting but they also invite the listener to be introspective and draw their own conclusions. Like all great music it does so while taking you on a journey of joy. I live to make records like this with dedicated, focused artists and I can't wait for the world to hear it."

More information on the Sweet Lillies can be found at www.sweetlillies.com.