The Return: Beatles Tribute Band Plays Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse kicks off their inaugural 2019-2020 Concert Series with The Return: Beatles Tribute Band playing October 14, 15 & 16, 2019.

The Return has performed all over the world. They recorded in Abbey Road Studios in London, where the Beatles made some of the most memorable albums of all time. They have performed at the world famous Cavern Club in Liverpool, England where the Beatles and many other great bands of their time got their big break. They headlined Tokyo's 40th Anniversary Celebration of the Beatles' only visit to Japan.

They have played thousands of shows across the USA, including colleges, theatres, festivals, casinos and cruise ships. The Return was the official tour band for the Hard Rock Cafe's 30th Anniversary Celebration which included traveling up and down the East coast with the Beatles' original Magical Mystery Tour bus. They also performed a live show on air for XM Radio commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Beatles "invasion" of America.

The Return has shared the stage with Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Monkees, The Turtles, Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits, Johnny Rivers, Chubby Checker, Billy J Kramer, Blood Sweat & Tears, Tommy James, The Association, BJ Thomas, The Grass Roots and many others. They have also performed private parties for the CEO of Coca Cola, the CEO of Ford Motor Company, Ted Turner, and many other prominent figures in the business world.

The song selections will vary from night to night, but they always make it a point to play a good mixture of chart hits such as "I Want to Hold Your Hand", "A Hard Day's Night" and "Daytripper", in addition to songs that the Beatles covered in homage to their musical idols such as "Roll Over Beethoven", "Long Tall Sally" and "Twist and Shout." When possible, they also throw in a few obscurities that you may not have heard in quite some time!

Whether you watched the Beatles' American debut on the Ed Sullivan Show over 50 years ago, or you are hearing their timeless songs for the very first time, you are guaranteed to have an exciting and quite enjoyable experience as you watch and listen to The Return performs the most authentic Beatles live show you will ever see.

Tickets for The Return are $59.95 which includes dinner and the concert. Purchase dinner and show tickets by calling Candlelight's box office - 970-744-3747, or online at www.ColoradoCandlelight.com.





