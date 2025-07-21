The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Reveals 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra has revealed its 2025-26 season, and it’s filled with new programming and partnerships. Highlights of the company’s thirteenth season include a first-time partnership with Stories on Stage and new jazz series at Dazzle Denver and the Muse Performance Space in Lafayette. The season also marks a return to Wonderbound following last year’s sold-out run of Jolly Moxie this past December.

Founder and Executive Director, Art Bouton has the best perspective on the organization’s trajectory over the years. "When I started the CJRO thirteen years ago, I could not have imagined where we are today. We've expanded to over forty performances across the region, collaborating with incredible venue partners like Wonderbound Dance, and now, Stories on Stage. Jazz is a verb, and we use the power of jazz to enhance and reimagine other musical styles in so many exciting ways. A Carpenter’s Christmas? Really? You bet. It will be a beautiful experience to perform this music—respecting its origins while also improvising to take it to the next level.

Our new collaboration with Stories on Stage, though uncharted territory for the CJRO, takes us back to the beat poets of the 1950s. I have no idea what will happen, but I trust our musicians and their ability to work well with others. The classic phrase used in this kind of improvisation is, 'Yes, and.' Meaning, 'Yes, we accept your premise, and we'll work with you to see where it goes.'

Finally, I'm especially excited to hear Drew and Tatiana perform the classic album Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley. I had the privilege of performing this music with vocalist Heidi Schmidt five years ago at PACE, and I have no doubt Drew and Tatiana will knock it out of the park. There is so much great music this season, we can’t wait to share it with our audiences!”

Drew Zaremba joined the CJRO in 2019 and has taken the organization to a new level. Now entering his sixth season, this year is filled with Drew’s creative vision as we continue to create opportunities for many of the best jazz artists in Colorado. “We are thrilled to perform such a wide range of selections this season, kicking off with an Afro-Caribbean theme in September, exploring the "Such Sweet Thunder" suite by Duke Ellington, and returning to source material for every big band, the music of the swing era. We’re excited to bring back Tatiana LadyMay Mayfield and Marion Powers to CJRO. Two outstanding vocalists who can perform anything from Judy Garland to Judy Collins, not to mention Ella, Sarah, and Billie Holiday.”