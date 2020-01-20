The BiTSY Stage presents "The Merchant of Mumbai" February 20 through March 29 at 1137 S. Huron St. Denver, CO 80223. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5.00 and available at bitsystage.com. Appropriate for all ages. Children 24 months or younger are admitted free provided they sit on an adult's lap and do not occupy a seat.

Gambling everything on love and friendship, three compatriots embark on a crazy journey. When fortunes take a turn for the worst, a mysterious lady saves the day.

Join us for a rollicking Bollywood Bash as we prove that the spirit of the law is greater than the letter of the law. And yes, my friend, there will be epically large dance numbers!

The cast includes Terrence Dobbs (Gaja), Sydnee Fullmer (Vinda), Jennifer Leski (Loo), Rekha Ohal (Niti), Gavrielle Sipion (Pooja), Artie Thompson (Shyam), Asya Toney (Abir) and Jesse Warner (Basav).

The BiTSY Stage provides high quality theatrical productions for the whole family. Our adaptations celebrate the things we all have in common while exploring the differences that make our world so rich.

"The Merchant of Mumbai" is the thirteenth adaptation presented by The Bitsy Stage. The first, "The Stonemason's Wish: A Chinese Tale," opened in March of 2016.





