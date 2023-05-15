TREASURE ISLAND at the Aurora Fox will make you a Jolly Roger

Now through May 21

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 2 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Vinnie Montez to Play Comedy Works Landmark This Month Photo 3 Vinnie Montez to Play Comedy Works Landmark This Month
Henry Cho Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 11- 14 Photo 4 Henry Cho Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 11- 14

Henry Cho Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 11- 14

Henry Cho Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 11- 14There have been countless adaptations of the classic adventure novel Treasure Island for film and TV, but it's not too often you find a stage musical of it. While the Aurora Fox is hosting the show's Colorado premiere, this musical production of Treasure Island made its world premiere a decade ago at Arkansas Repertory Theatre, featuring a book by Brett Smock and Carla Vitale with music and lyrics by Corinne Aquilina.

I didn't have much of a history with Treasure Island before setting sail with this musical. (I know, not even the Muppets one...I fixed that pretty soon after.) I found the story a bit hard to follow in the first act, feeling like I missed a couple plot points and panicking a bit to pay closer attention. After I'd settled back into the plot by the end of Act 1, I was fully along for the ride.

Henry Cho Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 11- 14The story follows young Jim Hawkins, who finds himself with a treasure map after an old sea captian dies at his inn. Hawkins then embarks on a voyage on the majestic ship the Hispaniola, alongside a crew hired by Long John Silver and led by the stoic Captain Smollett. Greed divides the crew as they follow the X on the map.

The new musical has definitely found its footing, however some lyrics still have a basic cringe that could be more clever. It takes itself a bit too seriously at times as well. Ironically, the book of the musical was its weakest part.

Henry Cho Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 11- 14Directed by Nick Sugar, the campy swashuckling energy I craved is expertly delivered by the cast. Nathan Petit as Hawkins has a gorgeous tenor that gives the role boundless youthful energy at the core of the story. Erik Sandovald's villainous yet fatherly role to Hawkins as Long John Silver was a masterclass.

I also enjoyed Jordan Leigh's effervescent Ben Gunn and some really great vocal features from Alexander Watson. As the lone female castmember, Noelia Antweiler as Jim's mother was showcased well yet a bit underused. For a cast of 11, truly everyone had something about their character the gave them a standout moment.

Henry Cho Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, May 11- 14The production design is spectacular and what I've come to expect from the Fox. Utilizing the depth of the space, Brandon Philip Case's scenic design allowed for what felt like a real pirate ship on stage, where the cast could even swing from the ropes. Jen Orf's lighting design added even more to the show's wow factor. Costume design by Linda Morken took the atmosphere to a perfect level.

Even if Treasure Island isn't nostalgic to you, you'll find a lot more to enjoy in this fresh musical, featuring a dynamic cast with epic male harmonies. It's as thrilling as it is funny, and makes you feel like a kid delving into a classic adventure book again.




RELATED STORIES - Denver

Complete Casts and Creative Teams Set for Theatre Aspen 2023 Summer Season Photo
Complete Casts and Creative Teams Set for Theatre Aspen 2023 Summer Season

The complete casts and creative teams have been announced for Theatre Aspen’s historic 40th Season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!

Vinnie Montez to Play Comedy Works Landmark This Month Photo
Vinnie Montez to Play Comedy Works Landmark This Month

Comedy Works has announced that Vinnie Montez will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Saturday, May 20th at 8:00 pm.

Nacho Redondo to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month Photo
Nacho Redondo to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Nacho Redondo will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Sunday, May 21 at 7:00 PM.

2023 DENVER FRINGE FESTIVAL Will Present History With A Twist Photo
2023 DENVER FRINGE FESTIVAL Will Present History With A Twist

The Denver Fringe Festival is a hub of creativity and innovation where artists from all around the world come together to showcase their talent. This year, the festival has taken a unique turn, with several shows focusing on history and its impact on our present-day lives.


From This Author - Chris Arneson

Chris has been writing with BroadwayWorld since 2014. He's also an actor, typically performing in musicals based on movies where he dies. He almost won a BroadwayWorld Award for Best Supporti... (read more about this author)

Review: The Heavyweights Present a Plus-Size 'Putnam'Review: The Heavyweights Present a Plus-Size 'Putnam'
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD At The Buell Theatre Hurts as Much as it HealsReview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD At The Buell Theatre Hurts as Much as it Heals
Review: It's Grool. It's Fetch. It's Mean Girls the Musical.Review: It's Grool. It's Fetch. It's Mean Girls the Musical.
Review: Town Hall's NEWSIES is StrikingReview: Town Hall's NEWSIES is Striking

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Treasure Island
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (4/28-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cool Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with the CJRO Sextet
Parsons Theatre (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pricks! The Vaccine Musical
Denver Fringe Festival (6/09-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" The Broadway Musical
Lakewood Cultural Center (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Backwoods Cigars Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love's Labor's Won
The Upstart Crow (5/04-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra -The Trumpet Greats: A Tribute to Maynard, Miles & More
Arvada Center (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stories on Stage presents "Confessions of a Wedding Singer"
Su Teatro (5/07-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You