TREASURE ISLAND at the Aurora Fox will make you a Jolly Roger

There have been countless adaptations of the classic adventure novel Treasure Island for film and TV, but it's not too often you find a stage musical of it. While the Aurora Fox is hosting the show's Colorado premiere, this musical production of Treasure Island made its world premiere a decade ago at Arkansas Repertory Theatre, featuring a book by Brett Smock and Carla Vitale with music and lyrics by Corinne Aquilina.

I didn't have much of a history with Treasure Island before setting sail with this musical. (I know, not even the Muppets one...I fixed that pretty soon after.) I found the story a bit hard to follow in the first act, feeling like I missed a couple plot points and panicking a bit to pay closer attention. After I'd settled back into the plot by the end of Act 1, I was fully along for the ride.

The story follows young Jim Hawkins, who finds himself with a treasure map after an old sea captian dies at his inn. Hawkins then embarks on a voyage on the majestic ship the Hispaniola, alongside a crew hired by Long John Silver and led by the stoic Captain Smollett. Greed divides the crew as they follow the X on the map.

The new musical has definitely found its footing, however some lyrics still have a basic cringe that could be more clever. It takes itself a bit too seriously at times as well. Ironically, the book of the musical was its weakest part.

Directed by Nick Sugar, the campy swashuckling energy I craved is expertly delivered by the cast. Nathan Petit as Hawkins has a gorgeous tenor that gives the role boundless youthful energy at the core of the story. Erik Sandovald's villainous yet fatherly role to Hawkins as Long John Silver was a masterclass.

I also enjoyed Jordan Leigh's effervescent Ben Gunn and some really great vocal features from Alexander Watson. As the lone female castmember, Noelia Antweiler as Jim's mother was showcased well yet a bit underused. For a cast of 11, truly everyone had something about their character the gave them a standout moment.

The production design is spectacular and what I've come to expect from the Fox. Utilizing the depth of the space, Brandon Philip Case's scenic design allowed for what felt like a real pirate ship on stage, where the cast could even swing from the ropes. Jen Orf's lighting design added even more to the show's wow factor. Costume design by Linda Morken took the atmosphere to a perfect level.

Even if Treasure Island isn't nostalgic to you, you'll find a lot more to enjoy in this fresh musical, featuring a dynamic cast with epic male harmonies. It's as thrilling as it is funny, and makes you feel like a kid delving into a classic adventure book again.