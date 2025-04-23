THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Comes to the Paramount Theatre in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy Works along with Paramount Theatre will present The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Barry Bostwick celebrating The 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour! Join the original 'Brad Majors' – Barry Bostwick - for a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation! Plus, memorabilia display with artifacts and an actual costume from the movie, a costume contest, and more! The event will take place on Monday, September 29, 2025, at 7:30PM, doors at 6:30PM.

Tickets to see The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Barry Bostwick are priced from $29.50- $79.50 and are subject to additional fees. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, April 25th at 10:00AM at www.ParamountDenver.com and www.thestandergroup.com/rhpstickets. Purchase of VIP tickets include a Meet & Greet with Barry Bostwick himself.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, celebrates its 50th Anniversary! The iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple – Brad and Janet – and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff.

Fans will be able to meet and talk with Barry Bostwick, acclaimed star of this original cult classic in person. His iconic portrayal of “Brad Majors” has thrilled generations of fans for nearly 50 years.

Bostwick explains why The Rocky Horror Picture Show's is one of film history's most enduring classics:

“It's fun, noisy and rude and only exists today because of the dedicated fan base and incredible “shadow casts” from around the world. They make it spectacular entertainment every show. It is nicely naughty!!! They bring the party. They invite you to participate. Its rock and roll !!!” said Bostwick.

He succinctly captures the movie's multi-generational appeal:

“Three generations of party goers have passed it down from one to another. It is a rite of passage from innocence to understanding and questioning!” commented Bostwick.

Comments