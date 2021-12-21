Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LION KING Performances Cancelled Today at the Buell Theatre

Decisions for future performances will be announced tomorrow. 

Dec. 21, 2021  
Two performances of The Lion King at the Buell Theatre in Denver have been cancelled due to COVID-19. Performances set for today, Tuesday, December 21, at 2pm at 7:30pm, will not go on.

According to a statement from John Ekeberg, Executive Director for DCPA Broadway, decisions for future performances will be announced tomorrow.

All tickets for the cancelled performances will be refunded, and an email with refund information will be sent to ticketholders.

Read the full statement below

Through our continuing rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver. Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, musicians and crew are our top priority, tomorrow's performances on Tuesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. are canceled. Decisions for future performances will be announced tomorrow.

All tickets for these performances will be refunded. An email with refund information will be sent to these ticket holders. Those who purchased through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.

"We continue to thank our patrons, The Lion King company and local teams for doing their part to ensure the safest possible environment. If we had any alternative to cancelling performances on Tuesday, December 21, we would. Again, we are terribly sorry for the disappointment this may cause and appreciate our audiences' understanding that these tough decisions are made with health and safety at the forefront."


