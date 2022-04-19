Summer Fitness Returns to Dencer with Yoga On The Rocks; SnowShape On Sale Friday

Red Rocks Amphitheatre will host its 10th annual Yoga on the Rocks series, as well as its SnowShape Winter Fitness series this summer, with all sessions going on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

"Fans get a much different perspective of Red Rocks doing a downward dog at dawn," said Brian Kitts, Red Rocks spokesman. "These events have sold out for a decade and it's one of Colorado's most unique experiences."

Yoga on the Rocks will run Saturday mornings with dates in June through August. New this year is the addition of two bilingual sessions, one led by partner Buffalo + Sparrow Yoga Collective and another by TruFusion.

SnowShape is back for a four-week winter fitness series in September and October that prepares participants for the winter ski and board season.

Yoga on the Rocks Schedule:

Session #1: June 4, 11, 18, 25 (presented by The River Yoga)

Session #2: July 9 (bilingual), 16 (presented by Buffalo + Sparrow)

Session #3: July 23, 30, Aug. 6 (bilingual), 13 (presented by TruFusion)

Season Pass: $150

Five Pack: $80

Single Session: $17

All sessions from 7-8 a.m.

SnowShape Winter Fitness Series Schedule:

Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1, 8

Four Pack: $64

Single Session: $17

All sessions from 8-9 a.m.

Tickets for all events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday April 22. For instructor names, details and more information, visit www.redrocksonline.com for more information.