Submissions Now Open for Theatre Aspen's SOLO FLIGHTS Festival

Theatre Aspen is now accepting submissions through Friday, April 12 for the organization’s fifth annual one-person show festival, Solo Flights, to be held from September 3-8, 2024 at Theatre Aspen’s Hurst Theatre.

Solo Flights is an annual weeklong developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making. Launched in 2019, the festival has brought a variety of diverse works and celebrated actors and directors to Theatre Aspen. Artists have included Marsha Mason, Judith Ivey, Phylicia Rashad, Regina Taylor, Bryce Pinkham, Kate Baldwin, Taylor Trensch, Beau Bridges, Jeff Hiller, Lorin Latarro, Kaye Winks, Sarah Stiles, Christine Quintana, Emma Ramos, Richard Greenberg, Lameece Issaq, Michael Gaston, James Naughton, James Whiteside and more.

In addition to the performances, Solo Flights features signature events including talkbacks, creative discussions & panels, and special receptions.

In 2022, Theatre Aspen created the Solo Flights Project Advancement Fund which provides $10,000 grants to two chosen festival works to support future development. This year a selection panel of distinguished theatre makers, to be announced, will choose two works to receive the 2024 grants. The 2023 grant recipients were Exhibit by Regina Taylor and The Exhibitionist by James Hindman.

Submissions for the 2024 Festival can be sent to soloflights@theatreaspen.org . The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 12.

ABOUT THEATRE ASPEN

As Theatre Aspen enters its 41st season in 2024, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals. These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. For more information on Theatre Aspen, visit Click Here or call (970) 925-9313.