Steve Rannazzisi to Perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square

Steve Rannazzisi will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on Thursday February 20, Friday February 21, and Saturday February 22.
Steve Rannazzisi starred as Kevin McArthur alongside Mark Duplass, Nick Kroll and Paul Scheer on the critically acclaimed FX Network comedy series, The League.
Rannazzisi began performing at the Comedy Store. Honing his skills with Eddie Griffin, Joe Rogan, and Andrew Dice Clay. He caught Ashton Kutcher's attention and got his first taste of television as a cast member on MTV’s Punk’d.
After Punk’d, he was cast as a regular on Big Day with Krysten Ritter. Rannazzisi has also appeared on Kitchen Confidential alongside Bradley Cooper, Samantha Who? with Christina Applegate, Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, and shows like State of Romance, Love Bites, Trust Me, Outsourced, his own web series Daddy Knows Best.
As a standup comic, Rannazzisi has appeared on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend and is featured in the standup special Pauly Shore & Friends. Rannazzisi released his first one-hour special, Steve Rannazzisi: Manchild on Comedy Central. In 2015, he released his second one-hour special, Breaking Dad. Rannazzisi appeared in Paul Blart: Mall Cop alongside Kevin James. He also appeared in Christopher Guest’s film, For Your Consideration, with Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy.
