Stephanie J. Block To Join Seth Rudetsky's BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES With Theatre Aspen

Theatre Aspen has announced Sirius-XM radio host Seth Rudetsky is returning to Aspen to host a one-night-only performance of his “Broadway Concert Series” with Tony Award-winning actress Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show, 9 to 5) on Saturday, February 22 at 7:30PM at the Harris Concert Hall (960 North 3rd Street, Aspen, CO).

Producing Director Jed Bernstein said, "We're so pleased to have Seth Rudetsky return to Aspen after his success here last year with a new, highly lauded actor. Stephanie J. Block is one of our favorite performers and we can't wait for Aspen audiences to witness her vocal prowess live for this unforgettable evening.”

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky will be joining forces with Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block for an evening of show-stopping numbers and hilarious stories. This unique concert will be filled with “just between us” funny/behind-the-scenes stories mixed with incredible performances of the songs Ms. Block has performed on Broadway, on tour, and all over the world. The set-list will have Ms. Block recreating raise-the-roof performances from her extensive Broadway career including her first Broadway show when she starred opposite Hugh Jackman in The Boy From Oz! Seth and Stephanie will travel through shows like Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Falsettos (her Tony nominated performance as Trina) and her recent critically acclaimed turn as the Baker's Wife in Into The Woods.

Doors open for the concert at 7PM ahead of the 7:30PM show. General admission tickets start at $55 per person. A limited number of VIP tickets at $125 will be available with prime seating and a meet-and-greet following the performance. For tickets and additional information on the event, visit TheatreAspen.org or call 970-300-4474.

As Theatre Aspen enters its 42nd season in 2025 it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals. These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. For more information on Theatre Aspen, visit TheatreAspen.org or call (970) 925-9313.

