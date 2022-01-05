Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 14 - 16

Comedy Works has announced that Sklar Brothers will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

The Sklar Brothers, are a post-modern take on a stand-up comedy duo. They have released four critically acclaimed comedy albums, had two Comedy Central Presents half-hour specials and a one-hour stand-up special on Netflix, titled What Are We Talking About. Their newest stand-up special, titled Hipster Ghosts, is available on Starz Network.

Randy and Jason are writers, directors and actors appearing in a wide variety of shows

including Entourage, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Better Call Saul, Comedy Central's Roast Battle III, CNN's The History of Comedy, and recurring characters on TruTV's Those Who Can't. You can also catch them in the upcoming season of GLOW on Netflix. However, they are most well known for their show Cheap Seats, a cult hit that appeared on ESPN Classic for 77 episodes. The Sklars have also appeared in such films as Wild Hogs, The Comebacks and Teacher of The Year.

Currently, Randy and Jason record two hit podcasts. For sports fans, their podcast View from the Cheap Seats stands squarely at the intersection of sports and comedy, boasting huge guests of both worlds, from Bill Burr to Bob Costas. Their other podcast Dumb People Town with co-host Dan Van Kirk is currently being developed as a narrative animated show with Sony for You Tube Premium.

