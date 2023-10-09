Single Tickets on Sale This Week For HAIRSPRAY, THE CHER SHOW, and More at Pikes Peak Center

The American Theatre Guild is pleased to announce that single tickets to five shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES will go on sale Friday, October 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Single tickets can be purchased at BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com and PikesPeakCenter.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. All engagements will be held at Pikes Peak Center.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Jan. 8–10, 2024

Pikes Peak Center

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is “Big romance and big fun!” (Broadway.com). “Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale,” says The Hollywood Reporter. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

MOMIX: ALICE (SEASON ADD-ON)

Jan. 22, 2024

Pikes Peak Center

Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic, and whimsy, MOMIX sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton’s newest creation, ALICE, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland. “I don’t intend to retell the whole Alice story” Pendleton says, “but to use it as a taking off point for invention.” Join this dazzling company on a mind-bending adventure, as Alice encounters time-honored characters including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts, and a variety of other surprises. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, ALICE reveals that nothing in MOMIX’s world is as it seems!

HAIRSPRAY

Feb. 13–15, 2024

Pikes Peak Center

You Can’t Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the ‘60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat."

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

LITTLE WOMEN

April 16–18, 2024

Pikes Peak Center

Produced nationally and internationally, LITTLE WOMEN has been praised by critics for its ambition in bringing the timeless, captivating story to vivid musical life on stage. Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, LITTLE WOMEN follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on her own terms. LITTLE WOMEN embodies the complete theatrical experience, leaving audiences filled with a sense of adventure, joy, heartache, and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartbreak, hope, and everlasting love – the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

THE CHER SHOW

April 30–May 2, 2024

Pikes Peak Center

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Please note: BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com, PikesPeakCenter.com, and the Pikes Peak Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 23–24 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES is welcomed by Pikes Peak Center.