STRAIGHT UP WITH STASSI LIVE – THE MOMMY DEAREST TOUR Comes to the Paramount Theatre in June

The performance is on Sunday, June 4th at 7:00pm.

Apr. 11, 2023  

STRAIGHT UP WITH STASSI LIVE – THE MOMMY DEAREST TOUR Comes to the Paramount Theatre in June

Comedy Works Entertainment presents STRAIGHT UP WITH STASSI LIVE - THE MOMMY DEAREST TOUR at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Sunday, June 4th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th at 10:00am and may be purchased at ParamountDenver.com. A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include front reserved seat, a PRE-SHOW meet-and-greet, and one (1) merch item per ticket.

Fill up your Aperol spritzes!! Stassi Schroeder Clark is back on the road with Straight Up With Stassi LIVE - The Mommy Dearest Tour!! Stassi may be pregnant, but she can still rally and she's ready to FINALLY be reunited with her Khaleesis. Think: the first IRL happy hour with your bestie after *way too long* - aka all the laughs, exclusive gossip, and a glass (or five) of wine... but you're doing the drinking because Stassi can't! Gasp at recent headlines during Pop Culture Hour live with Taylor Strecker, gush (slash commiserate) with Stassi and Beau about family life during The Good The Bad The Baby, and get REAL advice about your relationship/friendship drama during a live Pour It Out segment!




11 Minutes Theater Company Presents ELIZABETH REX This Month at The People's Building in Aurora
11 Minutes Theater Company presents "Elizabeth Rex" April 27-May 13 at The People's Building, 9995 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010.   Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Denver Arts & Venues Announces $800,000 In Cultural Partner Activation Program Funding
As recovery from the pandemic continues, Denver Arts & Venues (DAV) will use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to offer a reduction in program costs to organizations and individuals who hold performances or events in a DAV facility between June 1, 2023 and December 31, 2024. Through this program, Denver Arts & Venues will support music, visual arts, dance, film, theatre, educational activities and more. 
Review: The Heavyweights Present a Plus-Size 'Putnam'
The musical's heart gets a little lost in the camp of everything. There's already the added layer of adults playing children -- but when there's 3 guys bouncing between multiple roles, sometimes the same character would be played by multiple people in a single song. Just watching it was exhausting. 
Comedian Rory Scovel Comes To Boulder Theater, October 6
Comedy Works Entertainment welcomes RORY SCOVEL: THE LAST TOUR to Boulder Theater on Friday, October 6 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $35.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10am.

