STRAIGHT UP WITH STASSI LIVE – THE MOMMY DEAREST TOUR Comes to the Paramount Theatre in June

Comedy Works Entertainment presents STRAIGHT UP WITH STASSI LIVE - THE MOMMY DEAREST TOUR at Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Sunday, June 4th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th at 10:00am and may be purchased at ParamountDenver.com. A limited number of VIP tickets are available which include front reserved seat, a PRE-SHOW meet-and-greet, and one (1) merch item per ticket.

Fill up your Aperol spritzes!! Stassi Schroeder Clark is back on the road with Straight Up With Stassi LIVE - The Mommy Dearest Tour!! Stassi may be pregnant, but she can still rally and she's ready to FINALLY be reunited with her Khaleesis. Think: the first IRL happy hour with your bestie after *way too long* - aka all the laughs, exclusive gossip, and a glass (or five) of wine... but you're doing the drinking because Stassi can't! Gasp at recent headlines during Pop Culture Hour live with Taylor Strecker, gush (slash commiserate) with Stassi and Beau about family life during The Good The Bad The Baby, and get REAL advice about your relationship/friendship drama during a live Pour It Out segment!