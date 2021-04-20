SPACE PEOPLE IN SPACE to be Presented by Buntport Theater Company

Buntport Theater will debut another outdoor performance in their parking lot. Space People in Space is a short original comedy about the people on the forefront of the colonization of Mars. Riffing on current events (several international rovers landing/scheduled to land on Mars and the billionaire class getting into the space business), this silly show follows a flight of ordinary folks looking to start a new life on the red planet. Join crew members as they prep you for your new living conditions and help you pass the travel time in any way they can.

This production will take place outside in Buntport's parking lot. Audience members will be seated with their party, distanced from others and are asked to wear masks. Since the Buntport space is so intimate, we do not plan on opening the inside until it is safer to gather groups indoors with less need to

isolate parties. The actors will be wearing safety gear, will all be fully vaccinated, and will do temperature checks before every performance. Because the show takes place outdoors and during a continuing health crisis, performances may be canceled due to inclement weather or sickness. We will

try to reschedule any canceled performances.

After a winter of virtual programming, the ensemble at Buntport is thrilled to be back with live theater!

DETAILS:

Space People in Space runs May 26 - June 13

Wednesdays - Sundays at 7:00

Running time is approximately 60 minutes

Tickets are name-your-own-price and are available for parties of one through parties of six.

Buntport Theater is located at 717 Lipan Street in Denver.

For more information, contact stuff@buntport.com or 720-946-1388.

For tickets, go to buntport.com