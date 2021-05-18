SHOVELS & ROPE Comes to Fox Theatre This Fall

SHOVELS & ROPE will bring their The Bare Bones Tour to Fox Theatre on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Tickets on sale Friday, May 21 at 10am HERE.

"We are genuinely thrilled to be able to announce an entire tour of new shows. It's been a long year and we are beyond grateful to be able to get back on the road and reconnect with yall. And what better time to play some shows in a way that we've never done before. The "Bare Bones Tour" will be our first truly stripped down tour. Piano. Guitar. Voices. and that's pretty much it. Rooms will be a bit more intimate and we are all probably going to be a bit more quiet in volume, but just as loud in spirit. Expect some classics, some deep cuts, and maybe a few new tunes. Let's get intimate!" the band said in a statement.

Tickets available online at http://www.foxtheatre.com.