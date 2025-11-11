SANTA'S BIG RED SACK Returns for its Final Season in Aurora

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After 23 years of decking the halls, roasting the season, and shaking up Denver's holiday traditions, Santa's Big Red Sack is taking its final sleigh ride. The long-running sketch comedy phenomenon returns December 4–24 at The People's Building in Aurora, Colorado, marking the end of an era for the region's most irreverent Christmas tradition.

Since its debut in 2002, Santa's Big Red Sack has been the ultimate antidote to holiday sweetness. A fast-paced comedy packed with original sketches, twisted carols, and a heaping dose of subversive cheer. For more than two decades, audiences have made the show a must-see seasonal ritual, drawn by its sharp writing, fearless comedy, and joyful chaos.

This year, to celebrate the show's 23-year run, the original cast members are back, reuniting on stage to deliver the same wicked humor and razor-sharp timing that first made the Sack a local legend.

“This show started as a silly little holiday experiment,” says Dave Shirley, producer and director of Santa's Big Red Sack. “We never imagined it would become a Denver tradition that lasted over two decades. Bringing back the original cast for one last run feels like the perfect, full-circle finale.”

Audiences can expect fan-favorite sketches, brand-new material, and plenty of surprises from the show that's been “skewering the holidays since 2002.” From absurd reimaginings of Christmas classics to musical numbers that would make Santa blush, Santa's Big Red Sack promises a final run that's stuffed to the brim with laughter.

So, forget the same old carols and sappy TV specials. This year unwrap something truly outrageous. Your belly will shake like a bowl full of jelly, your heart will dance, and you'll never hear “The 12 Days of Christmas” the same way again.

It may be cold outside, but for one final year, Santa's Big Red Sack is hotter than ever. Don't miss your last chance to see the Sack unleashed!