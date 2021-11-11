SANTA'S BIG RED SACK Returns For Its 15th Season, December 9-24

]After a 1-year pandemic hiatus, the holiday show you shouldn't take your kids to returns bigger and better than ever before.

Santa's Big Red Sack has become an annual tradition for thousands of people seeking a non-traditional holiday show. This year promises new sketches, more fun and more laughter than ever before.

Get ready to let go of everything you hold dear about the holidays-and have it all come back twisted, hilarious and glittering with lights.

Santa's Big Red Sack is non-stop sketch comedy, music and technology bursting at the seams with irreverent wit and unforgettable characters. Your belly will turn to jelly. Your heart will dance. You'll never experience the holidays the same way again.

Denver audiences have flocked to the show for over a decade to see what's new in the Sack. It may be cold outside, baby, but Santa's Big Red Sack gets hotter every year.

Santa's Big Red Sack makes its appearance at The People's Building in Aurora CO December 9 - 24. Thursday, Fridays and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays and Friday, December 24 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.SantasBigRedSack.com.