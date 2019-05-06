Rose Riordan Named Associate Artistic Director Of The DCPA Theatre Company

The Theatre Company at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is proud to announce the appointment of Rose Riordan as Associate Artistic Director, beginning July 1.

"During my first season as Artistic Director in Denver I took the time to determine what additional support the DCPA Theatre Company team needs to maintain our artistic excellence," said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. "Each season, the Theatre Company produces eight to nine plays, develops at least four Off-Center productions, produces the annual Colorado New Play Summit, and supports the DCPA Cabaret and Education producing divisions. We will benefit greatly from a theatre professional like Rose Riordan, with deeply rooted expertise to help provide oversight to the artistic team."

Riordan comes to Colorado after previously working at Portland Center Stage (PCS) for 22 years and serving as the Associate Artistic Director. She was the founder of PCS's annual JAW (Just Add Water) playwriting festival, which has taken place every July since 1999. Riordan has an extensive list of directorial credits including her DCPA Theatre Company debut Sweatand the upcoming 2019/20 Theatre Company production of A Doll's House, Part 2.

"I was fortunate to collaborate and develop a strong relationship with Rose for 17 years at PCS and trust her creative voice," said Coleman. "Rose shares a deep passion and commitment in the DCPA's mission to develop new works and support playwrights, and I look forward to bringing Rose's talent and exceptional vision to the Denver community."





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You