Rose Hill Drive to Perform at the Boulder Theater

The concert will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020.

After being named one of Rolling Stone's top 10 artists to watch, releasing 3 studio albums, and spending 6 straight years in a van touring the world and opening for acts such as The Who and Van Halen, Boulder, CO based Rock band Rose Hill Drive decided to take a break. Now, 5 years later, they have resumed with the original 3 piece lineup and have a brand new album in their pocket.

Individually, their years spent apart saw them get hired for international tours with other well known artists, settle down and start families, and branch out into new areas of music production. Bringing their own unique experiences back with them, they have converged to create an album that is as much a rebirth of their original sound as it is a step forward into new territory.

Known widely for their high energy live shows and musical proficiency, Rose Hill Drive is back and hitting the ground running.

Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.

AN EVENING WITH

Rose Hill DRIVE

BOULDER THEATER

Friday, November 20, 2020

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale at now HERE

$50 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees

21+ Event

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You