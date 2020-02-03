Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Has Announced New Education Directors

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has announced that Will Kiley and Samantha Beach Kiley have accepted the position of Education Directors for the summer of 2020. Having been such an asset to The Youth Theatre summer camps last year, Will and Sam will make the transition smooth as they take the helm of these programs.

Executive Artistic Director, Michael Querio commented, "After just one summer working with RMRT's Youth Theatre program, I am confident that these two are well-positioned to bring us into the next decade. Kids of all ages are going to really enjoy working with this dynamic duo. I look forward to our current and future families meeting Will & Sam and getting to know them. They are going to be great additions to the Rocky Mountain Rep staff."

Will specializes in directing professional theatre by and for young people. He's currently one of five directors developing new plays for The Kennedy Center's New Visions / New Voices Festival. He was awarded the 2019 Don and Elizabeth Doyle Special Recognition Award for his work in youth theatre by The American Alliance for Theatre and Education. Will met Samantha during his five years teaching acting, voice, and movement at The National High School Institute "Cherubs" Program at Northwestern University. As an actor, Will toured a play written by veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to military bases, performed for the United Nations in Kenya, acted in the Edinborough Fringe Festival in Scotland, and appeared as an overzealous EMT on NBC's Chicago Fire. Will also helped build Chicago's Jackalope Theatre Company, one of the city's most well-reviewed producers of new plays. In May, he'll complete his MFA in Drama and Theatre for Youth and Communities at the University of Texas at Austin. He'll also be certified to teach Secondary English Langauge Arts and K-12 Theatre Arts.

Samantha is an Austin-based writer and performer. Her plays include The Snare (Jackalope Theatre), Thing 100 (O'Neill Festival Finalist), Welcome to the Laborhood (Northlight Theatre Education) and she is the bookwriter for a new musical, Mill Girls. She and her sister have toured the country with their original toy theatre show, We the W(h)ee. As an actor, Sam has worked in theatre, voice-over and TV in Chicago and New York. Her teaching experience comes from the NHSI "Cherubs" Program, where she taught playwriting, voice and movement for 7 years. She also works as a storyteller in partnership with churches and the non-profit, Supply Hope. She is a graduate of Northwestern University and The Actors Theatre of Louisville apprenticeship program.

"We're thrilled to be stepping into a treasured program in a community that deeply values the arts," Sam says. "We believe that no matter what students go on to do, a theatre education will be of great value. It encourages creativity, promotes teamwork, and builds confidence. We look forward to stewarding this program in such a way that it amplifies both the talent and compassion of these young people."

Sam plans to be in the Grand Lake administrative office for youth theatre registration, beginning Friday, February 21st, 2020. She would love to meet anyone and everyone that would like to stop in and say hello, saying "Come say hi! I'd love to meet and connect with those of you who are able to visit. It's an exciting time as we transition into the next fantastic season of youth theatre!"





